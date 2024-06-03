Quantcast
Monday, June 3, 2024

Media Cartel: Explosive Biden Scandals News Outlets Won’t Touch

'ABC, CBS, NBC evening and morning show coverage: 0 seconds...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
President Joe Biden delivers militant speech on the third anniversary of the Jan. 6 protest. (Source: C-Span)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Leftist media outlets are shielding President Joe Biden’s re-election efforts by refusing to cover five politically damning scandals, instead focusing on the leftist-led trial and conviction of former President Donald Trump. 

The Media Research Center (MRC), a media watchdog group, has identified five troubling stories that ABC, CBS and NBC have ignored.  

Their findings, published on Monday, while not surprising, are deeply concerning. 

According to the MRC, none of these outlets reported that President Biden’s indicted son, Hunter Biden, used the Sandy Hook Memorial to arrange a meeting between his father and CEFC executive Liu Yadong. 

“My father will be in New York also and he wants me to attend the Sandyhook [sic] memorial service with him and I would like him to meet you along with my uncle [Jim Biden] and then you and I can talk let me know if that works,” the first son wrote in a text released by the House Ways and Means Committee. 

The meeting, first reported by the New York Post on May 27, contradicts the president’s claims that he never discussed business with his son. Conversations, text messages and photos on Hunter Biden’s controversial laptop suggest otherwise. 

Another scandal involves the release of congressional records indicating that Hunter Biden “indisputably” lied under oath. ABC, NBC and CBS have provided zero coverage of this development. 

Citing the New York Post, the MRC reported that the Ways and Means Committee released over 100 pages of evidence suggesting Hunter Biden lied under oath during his deposition on Feb. 28, 2024. 

IRS whistleblowers Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler testified to congressional investigators that Hunter Biden lied at least three times. 

Adding to the controversy, Hunter Biden falsely claimed that he never introduced Joe Biden to Burisma executives. However, records show that the president and his son had dinner with them in 2014 and 2015. 

“ABC, CBS, NBC evening and morning show coverage: 0 seconds,” noted the MRC. 

Further complicating matters for the Biden campaign, Joe Biden’s brother, Jim Biden, had business ties with officials from the Qatari government, raising concerns about foreign connections implicating the Biden family and, by extension, the president himself. 

These left-leaning media outlets have shown little interest in investigating these connections. 

Another scandal involves the CIA blocking investigators from interviewing Hunter Biden’s associate, Kevin Morris, as part of their criminal investigation into Hunter Biden’s tax affairs and his failure to pay taxes on time. 

According to the MRC, “ABC, CBS, NBC evening and morning show coverage: 0 seconds.”

