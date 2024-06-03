MTG to ‘Mr.’ Fauci: You Belong in Prison

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Monday’s much anticipated House congressional hearing with Dr. Anthony Fauci started off with members from both parties treating the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases relatively lightly—for example, the Republican committee chairman, Rep. Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio, thanked him for helping push the COVID-19 vaccine.

But Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., sent the hearing into a frenzy when she called for Fauci’s imprisonment and refused to call him a doctor—becoming the first member of that committee to express the view held by millions of Americans.

I let Anthony Fauci know exactly how the American people feel about his crimes against humanity. Mr. Fauci should be prosecuted and thrown in jail. pic.twitter.com/iHqOg3rpox — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) June 3, 2024

Greene began her time by referencing Fauci’s infamous comments in which he claimed to be an avatar for science. She then held up posters of the dogs that were tortured during experiments Fauci funded as NIAID head.

“As a dog owner, this is disgusting and evil. Americans don’t pay their taxes for animals to be tortured like this. The type of science you represent is abhorrent and needs to stop,” she said.

At one point, Democrats interrupted and tried to force her to address Fauci as a doctor.

“The gentle lady should recognize the doctor as a doctor,” Wenstrup said.

But Greene was undeterred by the Dems and her own committee’s GOP leader.

“That man does not deserve to have a license. It should be revoked and he should be in prison,” she said.

Greene continued, recounting Fauci’s support for mask mandates, lockdowns, vaccine mandates and other restrictions of liberty. She said Fauci’s “repulsive, evil science” led to “children all over America [being] forced to wear mask, muzzled in school, then forced to learn at home.”

“You should be prosecuted for crimes against humanity. You belong in prison, Dr. Fauci,” she closed—the one time she called him a doctor.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.