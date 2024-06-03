Biden’s Asylum Scheme: This Move Grants 350K Illegals Free Rein

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) A Sunday report by the New York Post has revealed that the Biden administration has quietly terminated the asylum cases of 350,000 illegal aliens, effectively allowing them to remain in the United States without supervision or facing deportation proceedings.

The termination of these asylum cases means that these individuals lack a legal basis to stay in the U.S. Yet, they are not subject to deportation as would typically be expected.

According to the Post, these cases are “terminated without a decision on the merits of their asylum claim” and are subsequently removed from the system.

This maneuver permits these illegal aliens to roam the country indefinitely without fear of being deported, effectively slipping through the cracks of immigration enforcement, the Post wrote.

Andrew Arthur, a former immigration judge and current resident fellow in law and policy at the Center for Immigration Studies, condemned the Biden administration’s actions as a covert amnesty plot disguised as prosecutorial discretion.

“This is just a massive amnesty under the guise of prosecutorial discretion,” Arthur told the Post. “You’re basically allowing people who don’t have a right to be in the United States to be here indefinitely.”

Even more concerning was a plea from an unnamed ICE officer to the Post: “Please let everyone know what’s really going on.”

This secretive amnesty plot originates from a memo issued by ICE Principal Legal Advisor Kerry E. Doyle in 2022, instructing immigration officials to dismiss asylum cases for individuals deemed non-national security threats.

As a result, while the Biden administration ordered the deportation of 36,000 individuals and granted asylum to 32,000, it dismissed the cases of 102,550 individuals.

By 2023, the number of dismissed cases had risen to 149,000, and as of the fiscal year 2024, it stands at 114,000.

Immigration lawyer Hector Quiroga emphasized the dire consequences of having a case dismissed, stating, “If the case gets dismissed, you’re basically back to nothing.”