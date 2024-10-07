Mayorkas Busted in High-End Store as Hurricane Victims Suffer

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) He’s a material boy!

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was seen indulging in a luxury shopping spree in Washington, D.C.. At the same time, thousands of Americans continue grappling with the devastation Hurricane Helene left behind.

Mayorkas appeared relaxed in a navy blue polo, khaki pants and New Balance sneakers while browsing the men’s section in Sid Mashburn, a high-end store where some clothing items cost up to $5,995.

The Washington Free Beacon captured a photo of Mayorkas inside the luxury store on Saturday afternoon. The image quickly went viral on social media, sparking backlash over his reckless timing.

According to Free Beacon reporter Joseph Simonson, who took the photo, this was the second time he had seen Mayorkas in the same store in about a month.

“So, suffice to say, the guy isn’t working around the clock,” Simonson wrote on X. His photo of Mayorkas racked up over 1.6 million views.

For context about all the FEMA stuff, I saw Alejandro Mayorkas this afternoon at Sid Mashburn, which is the second time I’ve seen him there on a Saturday afternoon in about a month. So, suffice to say, the guy isn’t working around the clock pic.twitter.com/NC5yNzikET — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) October 5, 2024

On Saturday, the death toll from Hurricane Helene rose to 227, while over 117,000 power outages were reported in western North Carolina.

Mayorkas decided to go shipping less than a week after he came under fire for conceding that FEMA, which falls under his authority, ran out of funds to manage the remainder of the hurricane season.

Mayorkas’s comments sparked a wave of criticism, particularly from Republicans, who pointed out that FEMA has been central to the Biden-Harris administration’s efforts to house illegal immigrants and paroled foreign nationals.

In addition to his shopping spree, Mayorkas allegedly dined at Nobu, a high-end restaurant where dishes cost up to $200, according to National Pulse editor-in-chief Raheem Kassam, who responded to Simonson’s post.

Similarly, America First Legal, a conservative non-profit that has filed several lawsuits against Mayorkas, slammed him for seemingly disregarding Americans’ suffering while indulging in a luxury shopping spree.