Saturday, January 6, 2024

Karine Jean-Pierre Jealous of Kirby’s Growing Influence in Press Room

'It’s not my briefing room...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre listens as National Security Council spokesman John Kirby speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) A new feud has reportedly emerged between two of Biden’s mouthpieces, signaling that all isn’t all sunshine and rainbows within the Biden White House. 

Tensions in the White House press room have flared between Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and National Security Council Spokesperson John Kirby, Axios reported Friday. 

The alleged feud President Joe Biden asked Jean-Pierre to take on the role of White House spokesperson, with the condition that she would share part of the responsibility with Kirby, a long-standing Biden ally and a reputed “favorite,” according to Axios. 

The implication was that Jean-Pierre would need supervision. However, following the Hamas terror attack against Israel, Kirby’s White House role, primarily focusing on foreign policy, has purportedly overshadowed Jean-Pierre, a self-proclaimed “historic figure.” 

Since Oct. 7, Jean-Pierre has conducted a solo press conference only once. 

Axios alleged that Kirby has privately voiced his desire to take on the role of press secretary. In contrast, Jean-Pierre has asserted her intention to continue in the role beyond the 2024 presidential election (if Biden is re-elected) or until Biden decides otherwise. 

According to the NY Post, when asked if he is enjoying his time at press briefings, Kirby claimed: “It’s not my briefing room.” 

Axios also alleged that Jean-Pierre controls the press briefings by selecting the reporters Kirby can talk with. Notably, the White House press secretary has faced accusations of bias and favoritism toward pro-Biden reporters.

Jean-Pierre’s apparent militant protection of the podium extends to her deputy, Oliva Dalton, who has not been allowed to hold press briefings despite previous practices.

According to Axios, former White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain reportedly triggered the split press secretary role due to Jean-Pierre’s purported lack of experience in confrontational exchanges and foreign policy matters.

Despite her perceived lack of experience, Jean-Pierre assumed the role in May 2022, proudly and rather often, touting being the first openly gay and first black woman to serve as a White House press secretary.

Copyright 2023. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
