Neo-McCarthyist George Clooney Tied to Secret Effort to Arrest Pro-Russia Journalists

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) Hollywood leftists were once the victims of government persecution and censorship for expressing their support for the Soviet Union.

Fortunately, it was a brave journalist who helped give them their voice back in the era of McCarthyism, when many were blacklisted for from the industry due to their alleged communist sympathies.

Now, however, it seems Hollywood leftists have come full circle, aligning themselves with the authoritarian regimes, and working with them to persecute and censor journalists who express sympathies for the current Russian government.

At the center of it is the king of all hypocrites, George Clooney.

The Oscar-winning actor/director and prominent activist has reportedly been tied via his Clooney Foundation for Justice to attempts to silence and arrest European journalists whose coverage favors Russia, Natural News reported.

According to Anna Neistat, legal director for the CFJ’s Docket Project, “the most prominent Russian propagandists” are engaged in the creation of “war propaganda” and therefore must be punished.

As a result, she said, the organization is “submitting requests to initiate criminal proceedings in countries where this provision exists in the criminal code.”

Neistat said the organization was hoping to secure a sweeping, “EU-wide warrant,” which would mean the potential arrest and extradition of journalists to the country investigating them.

The strategy would be to take the journalists by surprise, securing “secret arrest warrants” before making any moves.

“It’s better if they are left guessing rather than receiving a clear warning,” Neistat said.

Clooney, whose father was a well-known newscaster, notably received his first Oscar nods for writing and directing the 2005 film Good Night, Good Luck, a thinly veiled attack at the George W. Bush administration’s support for the Patriot Act, which the Batman and Robin star has also suggested applies equally for the Trump administration.

The film depicts the conflict between anti-communist Sen. Joseph McCarthy, R-Wisc., and noted CBS journalist Edward R. Murrow, focusing on the theme of the media’s responsibility for allowing dissenters to be heard.

Clooney’s wife, Amal, a “human rights lawyer,” had a prominent role in an attempt by the International Criminal Court, to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli officials over war crimes.

“I do not accept that any conflict should be beyond the reach of the law, nor that any perpetrator should be above the law,” she said at the time.

The “court” is not recognized by the U.S. or Israel and resulted in Congress passing a sanctions resolution against the ICC members, alarming Clooney enough that he was compelled to personally lobby the White House to prevent his wife from suffering any adverse consequences.

Clooney will join actress Julia Roberts, late night host Jimmy Kimmel, former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, and other celebrity A-listers for a Los Angeles mega-fundraiser on behalf of President Joe Biden this weekend.

Good night, and good luck.

Headline USA’s Ben Sellers contributed to this report.