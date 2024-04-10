Mattel Rolls Out Less Competitive, Non-Scoring Scrabble to Accommodate Gen-Z

(Molly Bruns, Headline USA) Toy company Mattel introduced a new, easier, more inclusive version of Scrabble in order to cater to Generation Z, the first such modification in the game’s 75-year history, according to the New York Post.

Scrabble is releasing a more collaborative version of the classic word game. Gyles Brandreth @GylesB1 – broadcaster and British Scrabble president – tells #R4Today it’s designed to appeal to those in Gen Z who don’t ‘thrive’ on the competitive nature of the game like him! pic.twitter.com/gQX4JNlR5z — BBC Radio 4 Today (@BBCr4today) April 9, 2024

The new game, called “Scrabble Together,” is a free-form word formation game with less competitive gameplay, a simpler scoring system, helper cards, faster playing times and a “No More Scoring” option.

The goal cards give players tasks, such as “play a horizontal word,” “play a three-letter word” or “play a word that touches the edge of the board.”

The player who completes 20 challenges first wins the game.

“The makers of Scrabble found that younger people, Gen Z people, don’t quite like the competitive nature of Scrabble,” Gyles Brandreth, co-host of the language podcast Something Rhymes With Purple, said. “They want a game where you can simply enjoy language, words, being together and having fun creating words.”

Instead of changing the entirety of the game, Scrabble kits will simply come with a second board on the bottom side allowing people to play “together mode.”

Ray Adler, vice president and global head of games for Mattel, discussed the game excitedly.

“Scrabble Together Mode continues to celebrate the wonder of words just as the Classic version does, but thanks to its exciting new co-operative and dynamic gameplay, it’s more accessible and brings people together.”

Twitter users expressed their dismay at the new addition to the game, as Twitchy reported.

“I thought this was a Babylon Bee post,” said user @soirchick, referring to the conservative-leaning satire site.

I thought this was a @TheBabylonBee post. — Pam D (@soirchick) April 9, 2024

“Well no one can read past a 3rd grade level so…” added Catholic blogger Jeff Putnam.

Well no one can read past a 3rd grade level so… — Jeff Putnam |✍ (@TheJeffPutnam) April 9, 2024

“We won’t be sent to the gulags alphabetically, but by our ‘Words with Friends’ rankings,” said businessman and California congressional candidate Max Ukropina.

We won’t be sent to the gulags alphabetically, but by our “Words with Friends” rankings. — Max Ukropina (@MaxUkropina) April 9, 2024

“Is Parker Brothers adding squatters to Monopoly yet?” Twitter user Stephen Dresser asked.