Wednesday, April 10, 2024

White House Tries to Distance Itself From Viral ‘Death to America’ Protest in Michigan

'It’s not Genocide Joe that has to go; it’s the entire system that has to go. Any system that would allow such atrocities and such devilry to happen ... does not deserve to exist on God’s earth...'

(Headline USA) The White House tried to distance itself from a viral protest in Dearborn, Michigan, last week in which activists shouted “Death to America” and “Death to Israel,” The Hill reported.

Asked about the viral protest and whether President Joe Biden condemned it, White House press secretary Karine Jean–Pierre on Tuesday responded by simply saying “Yes,” but quickly sought to qualify her response in order to avoid further political fallout from Democrats’ jihadist voting bloc.

Although the White House believed it was “important to give folks space to peacefully protest,” the “violent rhetoric” displayed at Michigan’s rally should be denounced, Jean–Pierre clarified.

The hourlong rally to commemorate International Al Quds Day took place in front of the Henry Ford Centennial Library last Friday.

It was led by local activist Takek Bazzi, who reportedly has helped lead efforts in the state to rally Muslims against Biden over his continued support for Israel.

“Imam Khomeini, who declared International Al Quds Day, this is why he would say to pour all of your chants and all of your shots upon the head of America,” Bazzi said during the rally, referring to former Iranian leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Musavi Khomeini.

“It’s not Genocide Joe that has to go; it’s the entire system that has to go,” Bazzi continued, referring to a popular chant about Biden. “Any system that would allow such atrocities and such devilry to happen and would support it—such a system does not deserve to exist on God’s earth.”

The crowd responded by repeatedly chanting “Death to America” and “Death to Israel.”

Bazzi subsequently defended the chants, asserting that “When these fools ask us if Israel has the right to exist … the chant ‘Death to Israel’ has become the most logical chant across the world today.”

Several other Democrats, including Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud, have also publicly denounced the protest, releaseing a statement on Monday via Twitter.

“We reject all inflammatory and violent statements made at the gathering,” Hammoud tweeted.

“Dearborn is a city of proud Americans; the hateful rhetoric heard on Friday does not reflect the opinion of the members of this community,” he continued. “The Dearborn community stands for peace and justice for all people. We are proud to call this city and this country home.”

Notably, “Squad” Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., whose district includes Dearborn, and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer had not yet released statements of their own as of Wednesday.

