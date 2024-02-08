Quantcast
Thursday, February 8, 2024

Matt Walsh Exposes FAA’s Plan to Prioritize Airline Diversity over Competence

'It’s only a matter of time until this combination of incompetence and anti-white discrimination leads to a major air disaster...'

Posted by Molly Bruns

(Molly Bruns, Headline USA) Daily Wire podcast host Matt Walsh released footage Wednesday of a meeting in which Federal Aviation Administration officials discussed plans to “reduce the number of white males in aviation,” in a thread on Twitter.

The bombshell follows recent criticism that the airline industry’s efforts to push diversity, equity and inclusion had made travel more dangerous by advancing less-qualified pilots and other personnel to fill a quota.

“It’s only a matter of time until this combination of incompetence and anti-white discrimination leads to a major air disaster,” Walsh said. “The aviation industry needs a completely new mandate—one that’s focused solely on safety—before a lot of people die.”

At the April 2022 meeting of high-ranking FAA officials, several participants condemned the “white-male dominated” portions of the industry.

Deputy Chief Operating Officer Angela McCullough advocated for people “getting a little uncomfortable” and asked what the industry could look like if it were “representative of the whole country, of the whole world.”

As she spoke, the other officials nodded in acquiescence.

“That’s great, honestly,” said David Riggins, the FAA’s vice president of flight program operations. “Those are some words that we really need to spend some time digging through and thinking about.”

Walsh also included several anonymous statements from workers in the industry, highlighting the danger in corporate overemphasis on diversity initiatives.

One pilot, who Walsh confirmed was a Delta Air Lines employee, shared a story about a transgender pilot who received special protections despite several red flags.

“We recently had a transgender pilot repeatedly receive negative reviews during his first-year probationary period from Captains he flew with regarding attitude … and judgement, yet the Chief Pilot’s Office (CPO) was unwilling to address the issue,” the source said.

“Had this not been a transgender pilot, the individual would likely not have successfully completed their probationary period,” the source added. “Coincidentally, that CPO has a management pilot on staff who recently transitioned and is able to weigh in on these matters.”

An anonymous engineer who worked on advanced military systems said new hires—many of whom “eat, sleep and breathe DEI/ESG” (in reference to woke, anti-capitalist corporate practices)—pitched him ideas about “gender inclusive seatbelts.”

Walsh also received documentation about the FAA’s contracting program, called “eFast.” The FAA designed the program to earmark Indian tribal-owned and Alaska-native corporations, as well as “Socially and Economically Disadvantaged Businesses” for grant funding and professional contracts.

 

