Quantcast
Monday, January 29, 2024

NBC Blames Right-Wing Media for Calling Out Wokeness in Air Travel

'Last week a @VirginAtlantic flight was canceled after a passenger noticed missing bolts on the wing. DEI in the airline industry will get people k*lled...'

Posted by Molly Bruns
Boeing flight
A gaping hole where the paneled-over door had been at the fuselage plug area of Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 / PHOTO: National Transportation Safety Board via AP

(Molly Bruns, Headline USA) NBC News published an article on their website accusing right-wing conservative influencers and politicians of unfair bias against Diversity, Equity and Inclusion—or DEI—programming and hires after the rash of dangerous incidents onboard various flights.

The article’s author, David Ingram, claimed that conservatives’ criticisms came from misunderstandings about airline companies commitments to diversity initiatives.

Ingram cited a 2021 Axios interview with United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby in which Kirby said the company wants 50% of flight academy students to be women or people of color.

“We have committed that 50% of the classes will be women or people of color,” Kirby said. “Today only 19% of our pilots at United Airlines are women or people of color—and by the way, out of all the data I’ve seen, that’s the highest out of any airline in the country.”

Some critics, however, reported that the CEO wanted 50% of the airline’s workforce to be women or people of color—a distinction that Ingram took umbrage with.

United clarified that its standards for pilot competency and safety had not been altered to accommodate for DEI hires.

Ingram claimed conservatives correlation of rising DEI programming and increasing number of serious incidents on planes was a fallacy, as they were unable to produce any hard evidence.

However, though the entirety of the article, Ingram only cited anecdotal evidence from various frequent fliers, such as blogger Brett Snyder, also known as Cranky Flier.

The recent episode involving a Boeing plane on an Alaska Airlines flight over Oregon that lost its door midflight was one example that conservative critics pointed to after it was discovered that Spirit AeroSystems, the company that manufactured the plane door, had proudly touted its all-female crew.

Ingram listed a litany of conservative influencers and politicians who called out airlines for straying from their primary focus—which is to fly passengers from one place to another safety.

“DEI is destroying our airlines!” said Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., in a post promoting his podcast “Firebrand,” where he and Revolver editor Darren Beattie discussed the issue.

Libs of TikTok founder Chaya Raichik posted an ad for Virgin Atlantic airlines that highlighted a campaign for flight stewards to have crossdressing uniforms, which also featured a drag queen.

“They went all in on DEI. They changed uniform policy so men can cross dress and nonbinary crew can wear pronoun pins. They boast drag queen flight attendants,” the post read.

“Last week a @VirginAtlantic flight was canceled after a passenger noticed missing bolts on the wing,” it continued. “DEI in the airline industry will get people k*lled.”

Ingram reached out to Raichik for a comment, to which she responded by saying she will “only talk to black, Latinx or LBGTQ reporters.”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Tucker on GOP Hawks Calling for War w/ Iran: ‘F—ing Lunatics’

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com