Wednesday, December 18, 2024

Matt Gaetz Teases Comeback to Unveil Congress’s Secret #MeToo Settlements

'I was elected to the 119th Congress, after all…'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Matt Gaetz
Matt Gaetz / IMAGE: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Former Rep. Matt Gaetz has hinted at a potential return to Congress to expose secret settlements related to sexual harassment allegations.  

This plan appears to be a response to the House Ethics Committee’s surprising decision to vote in favor of releasing a report concerning Gaetz, despite his earlier departure from the House. 

On X, Gaetz stated that he is being urged to return to Congress on Jan. 3, 2025, to be sworn in for the term he won in the November 2024 election. This would enable him to file privileged motions to disclose alleged “#MeToo” settlements paid by the House of Representatives. 

“Someone suggested the following plan to me: 1. Show up 1/3/2025 to Congress 2. Participate in Speaker election (I was elected to the 119th Congress, after all…)” Gaetz wrote, garnering over 1.1 million views.

He expanded on his plan, adding: “3. Take the oath 4. File a privileged motion to expose every “me too” settlement paid using public funds (even of former members) 5. Resign and start my @OANN program at 9pm EST on January 6, 2025.” 

Gaetz’s post followed the House Ethics Committee’s decision to secretly vote to release its investigation findings related to allegations against him concerning sex trafficking claims. Notably, Gaetz has never been charged with any crimes. 

According to CNN, the Ethics Committee is set to release the report just days before the 118th Congress ends and before members of Congress leave Washington for the remainder of the year. 

The vote marks a shocking reversal from earlier assurances that the House did not have jurisdiction over Gaetz since he is no longer a member of Congress. 

Gaetz left the House on Nov. 13, 2024, the same day President-elect Donald Trump appointed him as his presumptive nominee for attorney general in the incoming administration. 

Gaetz’s prospects were thwarted after some senators, including some on the Republican side, vowed to vote against his confirmation come January 2025. 

