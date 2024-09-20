Man Arrested for Death Threats Against Six Justices—Guess Which Ones

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) An Alaska man is facing a federal indictment for allegedly making death threats against six justices of the U.S. Supreme Court and some of their family members, the DOJ announced on Thursday.

Panos Anastasiou, 76, reportedly sent over 465 threatening messages to a public website managed by the high court. The threats detailed Anastasiou’s desire to kidnap, assault, torture and kill the justices, according to a 22-count indictment.

While the identities of the targeted justices remain undisclosed, the total number of threatened justices (six) matches the number of conservative justices on the court.

Journalists on X noted that Anastasiou appears to have previously donated to Democrats at least 11 times.

Headline USA found these donations on the Federal Election Commission but could not immediately verify if they belonged to the same individual.

The contributions were directed to President Joe Biden’s Victory Fund (now the Harris campaign), the Stop Republicans Super PAC, the Democratic Strategy Institute and the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee.

Attorney General Merrick Garland stated in a press release that Anastasiou cited the justices’ decisions as justification for his threats, which seemed aimed at influencing court outcomes.

“Our justice system depends on the ability of judges to make their decisions based on the law, and not on fear,” Garland wrote. “Our democracy depends on the ability of public officials to do their jobs without fearing for their lives or the safety of their families.”

The indictment accuses Anastasiou of specifically targeting the family members of two unidentified justices through an online portal intended for public complaints.

“Some of these threats were intended to intimidate Supreme Court Justices 1-6 and retaliate against them for official actions Supreme Court Justices 1-6 had taken in their official capacity as federal judges,” the indictment states.

Nine of the 22 counts stem from alleged threats made against federal judges, while the rest involve threats made in interstate commerce.

The case is being led by William N. Taylor II, a deputy assistant attorney general for Policy, Management, and Procurement.

These charges come just days after President Donald Trump escaped a failed assassination attempt, the second in less than two months.

Notably, Trump appointed three of the six conservative justices—Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett—all of whom have faced intense scrutiny and attacks from the left.