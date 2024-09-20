Lady Gaga’s Father Endorses ‘Patriot’ Trump

(Headline USA) Pop icon Lady Gaga’s father endorsed former President Donald Trump during a Fox News appearance this week, praising the Republican candidate as a “patriot,” TMZ reported.



Joe Germanotta, a New York City restaurateur, argued the choice between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris shouldn’t be difficult for even Americans, even for those who typically lean to the left, like his daughter.

“They’re two vastly different people,” Germanotta said of the candidates.

“One of them is pure, and he’s a patriot. The other is just going to say whatever she needs to say to get elected,” he continued. “That’s basically what I hear, and I’m tired of hearing about her neighbors’ lawn.”

Trump’s policies would be better for business owners like himself, Joe Germanotta noted.

“Six years ago, I was going to have the best year we ever had at [my restaurant] before COVID,” he said. “And when I say best year, it was 25% more than any other year.”



Harris, on the other hand, doesn’t know what she’s talking about when it comes to the economy, he added.

And as a New York City resident, Germanotta argued that only Trump would be willing to tackle the migrant crisis that has overtaken the Big Apple.

Under the current Biden–Harris regime, alongside radical Democrat control at the state and local level, cities have seen violent crime spike and had their law enforcement capabilities hamstrung—leading many metropolises to resemble the Gotham City featured in his daughter Stephani’s upcoming cinematic turn as Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à Deux, opposite Joaquin Phoenix.

“It’s an invasion as far as I see it. We don’t have secure borders anymore. There’s no more legal immigration,” Joe Germanotta argued.

“My clientele, my customers, the ones that used to come once a week, now they come once every three weeks,” he added. “They’re not coming to New York City.”

Americans needed to focus less on personality and more on the policies of the two candidates, he said.

“I mean, look, Donald, he’s abrasive. But he’s a patriot and his policies are there—they’re on target for me anyway,” Germanotta said. “I’m into low fuel and food prices, low interest rates, pro-police, good economy, pro-police… law and order… keep the jobs here in the United States.”

