Thursday, November 6, 2025

Mamdani Already Begging for Handouts to Build Socialist Transition Team

'Remember how I told you a few months ago to stop sending us money? You can start again...'

Posted by Editor 1

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) A day after his resounding victory in far-left New York City, self-declared socialist Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani was passing the hat around for donations from his billionaire backers.

“Oh, and uh, one more thing. Remember how I told you a few months ago to stop sending us money? You can start again,” Mamdani said in the roughly 85 second clip released Wednesday morning.

“This transition requires staff, research, and an infrastructure that can meet this moment,” he continued. “It’ll be made possible by the people who built and believe in this movement.”

Mamdani soared to victory over disgraced former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa on the promise of free stuff—including rent-controlled housing, government-subsidized grocery stores and no-cost public transit.

But many have raised questions as to how he intends to cover the cost, particularly if wealthy residents and businesses opt to flee the state for more favorable economic conditions.

President Donald Trump has said he will only offer New York City the bare minimum in federal financial relief.

Critics have suggested that Mamdani, a hardline Muslim and native of Uganda, may be applying the concept of taqiyya, or the principle that it is OK for Muslims to lie in order to advance the cause of the religion.

He was previously caught in a false claim that his auntie had been afraid to take the subway following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. After it was revealed that his only biological aunt lived in Africa at the time, Mamdani clarified that he was referring to a distant cousin, now deceased.

A photograph of billionaire scion Alexander Soros posing with the mayor-elect further raised questions about whether the privileged foreign national was truly committed to the causes he preached.

Meanwhile, conservatives went so far as to slam Mamdani for having a cash bar at his election-night celebration.

“If you can’t get a free vodka from this guy something tells me the free food and buses ain’t coming. Congrats, suckers,” wrote Fox News host and comedian Jimmy Failla.

Mamdani, meanwhile, sought to reassure uneasy constituents who doubted his leadership experience by naming several alumna of former Mayor Bill de Blasio’s administration to his all-female transition team.

Among them were former First Deputy Mayor Maria Torres–Springer and former Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan, Politico reported.

“What New Yorkers are looking for is an era of consistency, an era of clarity, an era of conviction, and that is what we will deliver to them,” he said Wednesday.

Mamdani’s promise to involve government in every facet of New Yorkers’ lives left some uneasy.

“We will prove that there is no problem too large for government to solve and no concern too small for it to care about,” he said in his victory speech.

He also claimed that his victory marked a dynastic upset in favor of the working class.

However, some poll-watchers noted that his victory was propelled not by blue-collar voters but by privileged elites.

Voters with a bachelor’s degree or higher favored Mamdani, while those with only some college experience or less opted to vote for Cuomo.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
EXCLUSIVE: Youngkin Reflects on His Legacy as Va. Suffers Blue Relapse

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com