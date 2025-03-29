Luxury Brand Manager Exposed as Woman in Viral MAGA Hat Attack

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The unhinged New York woman who attempted to snatch a MAGA hat from a young man at a train stop last week has been identified as Alberta Testanero, the creative director for several luxury brands—according to the New York Post.

Testanero is a 55-year-old Italian American infamous for her disgust of President Donald Trump and all Republicans who voted for him and proudly wear popular MAGA hats.

She gained viral notoriety after scolding a young man wearing a red MAGA hat and then aggressively chasing him down the train station—only to trip and fall on her face. The exchange was widely shared on social media, with critics mocking Testanero.

NEW: The woman who face planted outside a New York City subway has been identified as luxury brand specialist Alberta Testanero, according to the New York Post. The 55-year-old has become radicalized, according to a former colleague. Testanero works with luxury brands including… pic.twitter.com/WAYUnmovox — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 29, 2025

Testanero, who called the young man a “racist” for supporting Trump, harbors so much loathing for anyone who disagrees with her political views that she and a former co-worker had a falling out.

“She and I stopped being friends a while ago, as she became extremely liberal and very agitated,” the former colleague told the Post. “I see nothing has changed, but now she’s gotten into the extreme, doing things like this.”

The coworker noted that Testanero was infamous for bumping heads with Republicans and often attacked individuals she deemed “racist,” according to the Post.

On her online pages, Testanero boasted of her adherance to the “highest standards” in her profession—which she seemingly threw out the window when she erratically attacked the MAGA hat-wearing man.

“An experienced team leader, I have a keen understanding of the relationship between corporate strategy and creative vision,” Testanero claimed in her now deleted LinkedIn. “No matter how large or small, I approach every project with enthusiasm always furthering brand vision and maintaining the highest standards.”

During her aggressive outburst on the train, Testanero claimed only “uneducated” people wear MAGA hats.

Headline USA reached out to a consulting firm associated with Testanero and was told she had never worked for the company. Attempts to contact her via a tied phone number resulted in two voicemails. Both her X and Facebook have been closed.

Coach, one of the companies Testanero allegedly worked for, directed Headline USA to its customer service line. PR firm Supervision Agency, which credited Testanero in one of its Instagram stories, did did not respond to email requests for comment.

The Sasamani Foundation, which had listed Testanero as a board member and creative director, did not respond to inquiries about her role or whether her actions could affect the foundation’s funding. The foundation has not clarified whether it receives federal funds.