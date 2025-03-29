Quantcast
Saturday, March 29, 2025

Luxury Brand Manager Exposed as Woman in Viral MAGA Hat Attack

'An experienced team leader, I have a keen understanding of the relationship between corporate strategy and creative vision...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The unhinged New York woman who attempted to snatch a MAGA hat from a young man at a train stop last week has been identified as Alberta Testanero, the creative director for several luxury brands—according to the New York Post. 

Testanero is a 55-year-old Italian American infamous for her disgust of President Donald Trump and all Republicans who voted for him and proudly wear popular MAGA hats. 

She gained viral notoriety after scolding a young man wearing a red MAGA hat and then aggressively chasing him down the train station—only to trip and fall on her face. The exchange was widely shared on social media, with critics mocking Testanero. 

Testanero, who called the young man a “racist” for supporting Trump, harbors so much loathing for anyone who disagrees with her political views that she and a former co-worker had a falling out. 

“She and I stopped being friends a while ago, as she became extremely liberal and very agitated,” the former colleague told the Post. “I see nothing has changed, but now she’s gotten into the extreme, doing things like this.” 

The coworker noted that Testanero was infamous for bumping heads with Republicans and often attacked individuals she deemed “racist,” according to the Post. 

On her online pages, Testanero boasted of her adherance to the “highest standards” in her profession—which she seemingly threw out the window when she erratically attacked the MAGA hat-wearing man. 

“An experienced team leader, I have a keen understanding of the relationship between corporate strategy and creative vision,” Testanero claimed in her now deleted LinkedIn. “No matter how large or small, I approach every project with enthusiasm always furthering brand vision and maintaining the highest standards.” 

During her aggressive outburst on the train, Testanero claimed only “uneducated” people wear MAGA hats.  

Headline USA reached out to a consulting firm associated with Testanero and was told she had never worked for the company. Attempts to contact her via a tied phone number resulted in two voicemails. Both her X and Facebook have been closed. 

Coach, one of the companies Testanero allegedly worked for, directed Headline USA to its customer service line. PR firm Supervision Agency, which credited Testanero in one of its Instagram stories, did did not respond to email requests for comment. 

The Sasamani Foundation, which had listed Testanero as a board member and creative director, did not respond to inquiries about her role or whether her actions could affect the foundation’s funding. The foundation has not clarified whether it receives federal funds.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Satanic Freak Arrested for Hitting Catholic During Failed ‘Black Mass’
Next article
IDF Soldier to CBS: We Violated International Law in Gaza

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com