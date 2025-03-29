Satanic Freak Arrested for Hitting Catholic During Failed ‘Black Mass’

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The leader of a satanist group and three other individuals were arrested on a variety of charges—including disorderly conduct—after a brawl broke out inside the Kansas Statehouse on Friday during an attempt to hold a so-called black mass.

Satanic Grotto president Michael Stewart, along with 30 fellow satanists, had converged inside and outside the statehouse to demand the separation of church and state and protest what he claimed was the Kansas government’s favoritism toward Christians.

Inside the statehouse, tensions grew as Catholics attempted to shut down Stewart’s mass. Stewart assaulted counterprotester Marcus Schroeder during a scuffle.

Stewart’s mass allegedly violated Kansas Democrat Gov. Laura Kelly’s ban on demonstrations inside the statehouse on Friday

Catholic Arena shared a video on X that captured Schroeder approaching Stewart to retrieve a piece of paper that Stewart was reading from. In response, Stewart punched Schroeder at least twice directly in the face.

The moment Satanist THUG gets arrested during attempted Black Mass in Kansas The Satanic Grotto leader threw two punches at a Catholic half his size and the Catholic didn't even flinch pic.twitter.com/pMhwKECD7C — Catholic Arena (@CatholicArena) March 28, 2025

Kansas Highway Patrol troopers, who protect the statehouse, were swift to act, rushing in and detaining Stewart, but not before throwing him to the ground to stop his visible aggression.

“I’m not resisting! I’m not resisting! I’m not resisting!” Stewart exclaimed while seemingly hindering the officers’ efforts to detain him.

Stewart was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct and holding an unlawful assembly but was released on a $1,000 bond, according to CBS News.

Two other individuals—Jocelyn Frazee, 32, and Sean Anderson, 50—attempted to continue the black mass but were also arrested for unlawful assembly.

Despite being the victim of the aggression, Schroeder was also arrested for disorderly conduct.

“He was trying to give a satanic chant. I tried to take his paper out of his hand and he punched me twice in the face,” Schroeder said, according to the Kansas Reflector.

According to Schroeder’s friend, Karla Delgado, the incident escalated after her 4-year-old daughter was knocked to the ground, prompting Schroeder to act.

Delgado claimed she was inside the statehouse to deliver a complaint to the governor’s office about Stewart’s unlawful assembly. She said she approached Stewart as Highway Patrol troopers delayed his arrest for the unlawful gathering.

“When we saw that nobody was doing anything — I guess just in the moment of it — it was like, ‘He’s not supposed to be allowed to do this,’ so we tried to stop him,” she explained.