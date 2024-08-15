Lusty Leftists Shamed for Ogling Rep. Luna’s Bikini Pics

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Yes, leftists. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., is young, attractive and an effective America First conservative.

On Wednesday, some leftist TikTok users shared photos and videos from Luna’s modeling and activism years. Their goal (albeit unsuccessful) was to undermine her qualifications as a lawmaker.

However, Luna and conservative supporters quickly flipped the script by embracing her past work. “I’m confirming that I have indeed worn swimsuits and you can tell I am biologically a woman. #MAGA,” Luna posted on X, garnering over 4 million views.

In another post, she joked, “I have a confession to make since the TikTok Democrats are onto me: I wear bikinis to the beach and mineral sunscreen.”

Among the TikTok videos was one featuring Luna in a “Make America Great Again” swimsuit. In the video, Luna poses with an American flag in the background.

Other photos show her in an American flag bikini, holding a canned drink on the beach.

These images likely date from 2015 or 2017, when she worked as a model and brand ambassador, appearing in Sports Illustrated, Skyn Magazine and MAXIM.

In a 2017 interview with Skyn, Luna discussed her modeling career. She mentioned starting to date at 18 in Los Angeles and emphasized professionalism.

“ALWAYS BE PROFESSIONAL! I cannot stress this enough… Don’t be afraid to speak up. Always be comfortable in your own skin and the shoots that you choose to do,” Luna said at the time.

On X, many conservatives praised Luna for her “breathtaking” beauty and strong conservatism.

Luna first ran for Congress in 2020, challenging then-Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Fla. She received 47 percent of the vote, while Crist secured 53 percent.

In 2022, Luna ran again and successfully flipped the district red after Crist resigned to run against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Sworn in January 2023, Luna quickly made an impact by challenging the Squad, holding Democrats accountable and introducing over 42 pieces of legislation.

Most recently, she gained national attention after introducing a motion to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in inherent contempt of Congress for refusing to release an audio recording of President Joe Biden’s deposition to Special Counsel Robert Hur.

Her contempt motion received endorsement from President Donald Trump, who has previously praised her work.

Before joining Congress, Luna served in the U.S. Air Force and worked for Turning Point USA and El American, a bilingual conservative news outlet now known as Voz Media.

The piece’s author had the privilege of working alongside Luna as editor-in-chief of the English edition.