Report: Secret Service Agent Caught Breastfeeding at Trump Event

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) A month after Secret Service negligence nearly had presidential frontrunner Donald Trump killed, the agency apparently still hasn’t placed a proper security team around him.

The latest evidence of Trump security’s incompetence was reported Thursday by Susan Crabtree, whose sources have told her that an agent at a Wednesday Trump event was caught breastfeeding.

🚨🚨EXCLUSIVE and BREAKING: During a Donald Trump visit to North Carolina yesterday, a woman Secret Service special agent abandoned her post to breastfeed with no permission/warning to the event site agent, according to three sources in the Secret Service community. Shortly… pic.twitter.com/lkfhhLcA0B — Susan Crabtree (@susancrabtree) August 15, 2024

“Shortly before Trump’s motorcade arrival—I’m told five minutes beforehand—the site agent was getting ready for the arrival. (The site agent is the person in charge of the entire event’s security.) The site agent went to do one final sweep of the walking route and found the agent breast-feeding her child in a room that is supposed to be set aside for important Secret Service official work, i.e. a potential emergency related to the president,” Crabtree reported.

“A working agent on duty cannot bring a child to a protective assignment. The woman was out of the Atlanta Field Office. The woman agent was in the room with two other family members.”

Citing three sources in the “Secret Service community,” Crabtree said the agent and her family members bypassed the Uniformed Division checkpoint and were escorted by an unpinned event staff into the room to breastfeed, the sources said.

“Unpinned means they have not been cleared by the Secret Service to be there,” she explained.

Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi reportedly said the agent’s actions didn’t affect security for the event. Her actions are under review, the spokesman said.

It’s not clear if the breastfeeding Secret Service agent was part of Trump’s security for the deadly July 13 rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Crabtree reported earlier this week that another agent from the Butler rally is under internal investigation for posting on Instagram while at work.

“A sunset to be grateful for …” one of the agent’s post reportedly stated, including a heart and sunset emojis and the hashtags “#nofilter #southflorida #thankful #workmode …”

According to Crabtree, the agent in question served as the official site agent for the July 13 Butler event.

Crabtree’s report makes similar allegations to those made public by Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., who has Secret Service whistleblowers talking to his office. Hawley revealed last week that those whistleblowers view the lead site agent—the one who apparently worked with the social media poster identified by Crabtree—as “lacking competence and experience.”

Hawley has demanded the lead site agent to be removed from duty.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.