Trans ‘Man’ Wants Kamala Win to Get More Abortions

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) In an interview at a rally for 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, a self-identified transgender rallygoer claimed to support Harris because she will protect abortion “rights” across the nation, the Post Millennial reported.

“Why are y’all voting for Kamala Harris?” Tenet Media’s Tayler Hansen asked several young people in the video.

“I don’t wanna lose my rights,” one person told Hansen, noting that the restriction of abortion access was one of the foremost concerns.

“Like, I’m a trans man and I’m gay and I’ve been pregnant and had an abortion before and I don’t want to lose that,” said the rallygoer, who presented as female, before claiming that Trump would attempt to censor people’s appearances.

“I’m afraid of not being able to be myself anymore, because from what I’ve heard, Trump’s America doesn’t want me to look like this, so that’s why I’m here today and that’s why I’m voting blue,” the interviewee added.

A second interview subject, also presenting as female, likewise claimed to have “had an abortion before.”

If Trump were to win, the person worried about being unable “to express myself through my looks, or anything, and wouldn’t be able to have the piercings or the dyed hair or the tattoos that I want.”

Trump has made no such claim about preventing individuals from expressing themselves through their physical appearance, although a video from roughly 2014, prior to his becoming president, showed him telling his youngest son, Barron, never to get tattoos.

Barron Trump turned 17 today. Here he is with his father years ago. 45: "I want all As. And when you get older, no drugs. No alcohol. No cigarettes. And, you know what else? No tattoos. I don't ever want to see tattoos on you." pic.twitter.com/6MUza9yz3t — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) March 20, 2023

Nonetheless, the rallygoers, appeared to have fallen victim to misinformation regarding Trump’s policies, including his centrist stance on abortion. Trump has expressed his personal support for exceptions including rape, incest and protecting the life of the mother, although he has been firm in stating it was up to the states themselves to decide.

In Arizona, where the rally took place, a state Supreme Court ruling in April initially determined that Arizona should enforce an 1864 ban on abortions at all stages of pregnancy. However, lawmakers soon thereafter repealed the law, resulting in the state’s allowing of abortions up to 15 weeks.

On the state’s ballot in November is a measure meant to further extend that limit to 24 weeks.

Since the Dobbs ruling overturning Roe v Wade, the number of abortions in America has increased, contrary to the claims of Democrats that Trump and Republicans sought to impose a nationwide ban.