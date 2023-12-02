Quantcast
Liberal Actress Susan Sarandon Retracts Anti-Semitic Remarks Post Agency Ousting

'This phrasing was a terrible mistake...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Susan Sarandon Speaks to Vanity Fair on Sep 19, 2022 (Source YouTube)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Infamous actress Susan Sarandon is now retracting her disturbing statements made during a pro-Palestinian rally, which led her talent agency to give her the boot. 

Following the Oct. 7 terrorist attack by Hamas on innocent civilians, Sarandon had remarked that Israel was experiencing a “taste” of what Muslims allegedly face in the country. However, faced with considerable backlash, Sarandon issued a lengthy apology, dubbing her comment as a “terrible mistake” in a lengthy Instagram post. 

 

“This phrasing was a terrible mistake, as it implies that until recently Jews have been strangers to persecution, when the opposite is true,” Sarandon stated on Dec. 1.

“As we all know, from centuries of oppression and genocide in Europe, to the Tree of Life shooting in Pittsburgh, PA, Jews have long been familiar with discrimination and religious violence which continued to this day,” she added.

Sarandon’s Dec. 1 apology stands in stark contrast to her earlier statements, where she supported a group of pro-Palestinian protestors opposing Israel’s actions in the Hamas-led Gaza Strip. 

“There are a lot of people afraid of being Jewish at this time, and are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country,” she had addressed a crowd, many of whom wielded Palestinian flags and covered their faces with kaffiyehs, a scarf symbolic of Palestinian fighting.

Her remarks led the global talent agency United Talent Agency (UTA) to drop her as a client, as reported by Deadline on Nov. 21. 

UTA’s expulsion of Sarandon also coincided with the actress’s involvement with controversial figures like musician Roger Waters, a vocal critic of the Jewish state. 

Expressing deep “regret” for belittling the experiences of Jewish communities, Sarandon emphasized her intent to demonstrate solidarity against all forms of bigotry. 

“I will continue my commitment to peace, truth, justice, and compassion for all people,” she declared. “I hope we can meet with love and willingness to engage in dialogue, especially with those with whom we disagree.”

