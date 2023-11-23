Liberal Actress Susan Sarandon Ousted by Agency over Anti-Semitism

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Popular actress Susan Sarandon was given the boot from the global talent agency United Talent Agency (UTA) amid revelations accusing the actress of spewing anti-Semitic vitriol during public appearances and on Twitter.

Sarandon, known for her roles in popular films such as Thelma & Louise and Dead Man Walking, has recently been under scrutiny for her sickening remarks made at pro-Palestinian rallies in New York City, Deadline reported on Nov. 21.

During one such rally in New York, she was reported as saying, “There are a lot of people afraid of being Jewish at this time, and are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country.”

According to Page Six, the decision for UTA to oust Sarandon, who had been represented by the agency since 2014, follows these public remarks and her active engagement with controversial figures such as musician Roger Waters, known for his alleged anti-Israel remarks.

These comments have drawn criticism from various quarters. Aviva Klompas, the former director of speechwriting at the Israeli Mission to the United Nations, commented on Sarandon’s statement.

“When Susan Sarandon said that Jews ‘are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country’ she was saying that American Jews have it coming — that we don’t deserve to live free from harassment and assault,” she said on Twitter.

Reacting to the news, Fox News host and conservative legal scholar Mark Levin criticized Sarandon’s comments as anti-Semitic in a post on social media. “Another disgusting cockroach reveals herself,” Levin said on Wednesday.

One Twitter user chimed in accusing wealthy individuals of spreading anti-Semitism. “Susan Sarandon and Roger Waters are a reminder that antisemitism is not exclusive to bitter underachievers. It has no specific social, political or economic origins, it’s simply a pathology that consumes the inner life of the sufferer and, unfortunately, there is no known cure,” the user said.