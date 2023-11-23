Quantcast
Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Liberal Actress Susan Sarandon Ousted by Agency over Anti-Semitism

'Susan Sarandon and Roger Waters are a reminder that antisemitism is not exclusive to bitter underachievers...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Popular actress Susan Sarandon was given the boot from the global talent agency United Talent Agency (UTA) amid revelations accusing the actress of spewing anti-Semitic vitriol during public appearances and on Twitter. 

Sarandon, known for her roles in popular films such as Thelma & Louise and Dead Man Walking, has recently been under scrutiny for her sickening remarks made at pro-Palestinian rallies in New York City, Deadline reported on Nov. 21.

During one such rally in New York, she was reported as saying, “There are a lot of people afraid of being Jewish at this time, and are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country.”  

According to Page Six, the decision for UTA to oust Sarandon, who had been represented by the agency since 2014, follows these public remarks and her active engagement with controversial figures such as musician Roger Waters, known for his alleged anti-Israel remarks.

These comments have drawn criticism from various quarters. Aviva Klompas, the former director of speechwriting at the Israeli Mission to the United Nations, commented on Sarandon’s statement. 

“When Susan Sarandon said that Jews ‘are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country’ she was saying that American Jews have it coming — that we don’t deserve to live free from harassment and assault,” she said on Twitter.

Reacting to the news, Fox News host and conservative legal scholar Mark Levin criticized Sarandon’s comments as anti-Semitic in a post on social media. “Another disgusting cockroach reveals herself,” Levin said on Wednesday. 

One Twitter user chimed in accusing wealthy individuals of spreading anti-Semitism. “Susan Sarandon and Roger Waters are a reminder that antisemitism is not exclusive to bitter underachievers. It has no specific social, political or economic origins, it’s simply a pathology that consumes the inner life of the sufferer and, unfortunately, there is no known cure,” the user said.

Copyright 2023. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Judge: Oregon’s Draconian New Gun Law Violates State Constitution
Next article
Arizona’s Democrat AG Threatens County to Abandon Ballot Hand-Count—Again

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com