Saturday, December 2, 2023

Trump Won’t Attend 4th GOP Debate

'President Trump doesn't need to debate...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Trump fist-bump
Trump fist-bumps an audience member during the UFC fight Saturday at New York's Madison Square Gardens. / IMAGE: @bennyjohnson via Twitter

(Dmytro “Henry” AleksandrovHeadline USA) Donald Trump recently said that he doesn’t plan to attend another GOP presidential debate to argue with his RINO competitors when he is so far ahead in the polls.

Trump announced on Thursday that, instead of attending the fourth debate, he intends to hold an “end of the year” fundraiser in Hallandale Beach, Fla., according to the Daily Fetched.

The event will take place next week, on Dec. 6, 2023, which is the same day as the fourth debate that was sponsored by NewsNation, The Megyn Kelly Show on Sirius XM, the Washington Free Beacon and Rumble.

It was also previously reported that Trump’s not being present at the previous debates caused viewership to plummet, which resulted in previous sponsors like Fox News slashing their advertising rates.

Trump recently called on Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel to cancel the remainder of the debate season by arguing that he is so far ahead in the polls that there is no point in him participating in the debates.

The Daily Fetched also reported that the committee is considering a proposal next week to let GOP presidential candidates participate in unofficial debates and forums.

Strict rules that govern the debate schedule now threaten to allow the presidential candidates future opportunities at official debates only if they align with the RNC’s format.

Future debates have not yet been scheduled by the RNC.

On Fox News, Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., debated with Gov. Gavin Newsom, DCalif., this week, with DeSantis previously calling for “more freewheeling debates” and challenging Trump to one-on-one debates.

As previously pointed out, Trump doesn’t have any intention to participate in future debates, just like he never participated in the previous debates. Last time, while other candidates were arguing on stage, Trump was being interviewed by Tucker Carlson on his show, with the ratings of this single episode surpassing the ratings of the first debate.

In addition to that, before the interview with Carlson, Trump spoke before union members who were protesting in Michigan and held a rally in Florida with a large audience.

“President Trump doesn’t need to debate,” Trump endorsed candidate for U.S. Congress from Texas’s 26th Congressional District Brandon Gill wrote in his op-ed.

Copyright 2023. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Previous article
Feds say Tennessee Violated ADA by Enforcing Law Against HIV Sex Work
Next article
Liberal Actress Susan Sarandon Retracts Anti-Semitic Remarks Post Agency Ousting

