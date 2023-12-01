LGBT Activists Seethe over Daily Wire’s Feature-Length Transgender Sports Comedy

(Molly Bruns, Headline USA) The Daily Wire was debuting its first feature-length comedy film, Lady Ballers, at 8 p.m. on Friday, via its streaming platform, DailyWire+.

Already the movie—which the conservative-leaning Nashville media company calls “the most triggering comedy of the year”—has left-wing activists up in arms over its ridicule of the LGBT community as it tackles the controversial topic of biological men competing in women’s sports.

Company cofounder Jeremy Boreing starred in and directed the film, alongside Daily Wire sports commentators known as “Crain & Co,” according to the Washington Times.

It tells the story of Rob, a disgraced high-school basketball coach, who teaches his team of men to embrace modern gender theory in order to regain his winning streak and dominate women’s sports.

Several prominent Daily Wire personalities—including Boreing’s fellow cofounder, Ben Shapiro, and What Is a Woman documentarian Matt Walsh—appear in the film. Former presidential candidate Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, also makes a cameo.

Former University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines, who tied with transgender swimmer Lia Thomas, also appears in the trailer.

“Today, Cultural Marxists enforce their ideology through not only the government, but also through education, journalism, Big Tech, Big Business, sports, music, and Hollywood,” Cruz said in a statement. “… I am proud to join the Daily Wire and support their effort to break through Hollywood’s woke toxicity and expose the comedic irony of Leftist ideology.”

Cruz pointed out that the absurdity of left-wing politics almost made lampooning it a bit too easy.

“They’re so out of control, the regular news headlines are starting to read as if they were written by the Babylon Bee,” he said.

Nonetheless, he praised the movie for being ” funny as hell.”

Leftists, on the other hand, were enraged by the film, as it emphasizes the total absurdity of their ideology.

LGBT-friendly publication Out railed against the film calling it “completely unfunny” and “transphobic,” while implying that it was also sexist for claiming men were superior to women at sports.

“Based on the trailer, it’s not clear if [Boreing] has ever written or acted before, or if he has ever met a woman in real life,” wrote Out critic Mey Rude. “Every joke falls flat, the trailer mocks women athletes, feminists, Dylan Mulvaney, and indigenous people, it claims that being ‘trans-age’ is a thing, and it just makes very little sense overall.”