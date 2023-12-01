(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) Among the growing number of African Americans to voice their support for former President Donald Trump was Mark Fisher, the co-founder of Black Lives Matter’s Rhode Island chapter, who spoke out in support of Trump last month.

After word of Fisher’s endorsement spread, Trump himself met with the red-pilled BLM leader recently and thanked him afterward in a message via Truth Social.

Trump said he was “very honored to have his and BLM’s support” before highlighting some of the specific things he did during his presidency to address the needs of the African American community.

“I have done more for Black people than any other President (Lincoln?), including 10 year funding for Historically Black Colleges and Universities, where they had none, Opportunity Zones, Criminal Justice Reform, and much more,” he said.

Predictably, the announcement sent the Left into hysterics, according to a Washington Post report.

Rather than celebrate the fact that blacks, as free-thinking individuals, might have a diversity of opinions, some of Fisher’s former associates instead tried to invalidate his views.

Gary Dantzler, who cofounded the BLM Rhode Island chapter with Fisher, said he was “disgusted” by the remarks, suggesting that Fisher’s opinions did not “represent Black Lives Matter.”

The BLM Rhode Island political action committee–a separate group–suggested that Fisher was a fraud who must be excised from the movement due to his support of Trump.

“Anyone can start an organization and add the words Black Lives Matter to it in an attempt to muddy the waters of our movement, as Mark Fisher did,” the group claimed. They also suggested that Fisher’s group was “illegitimate” and not tied to “the righteous BLM community fighting to protect and save Black lives.” Fisher previously made the case that Trump was “the best candidate we have” during an interview with podcaster Kim Iversen.

“We’re not stupid,” he said. “We understand when someone’s for us and when someone is not, and it’s obvious that the Democratic Party is not for us.”

But not only did Fisher support Trump; he also slammed current President Joe Biden: “I think right now, who we have sitting in the Oval Office is just a deep disappointment.”

He also suggested that the Left, in pandering to black people while not truly helping them, has enacted “basically racist policies.”