Thursday, November 7, 2024

Rosie O’Donnell Suggests Getting Rid of Electoral College after Trump Wins Popular Vote

'Does anybody like that? Anyone? I’m not so sure anymore...'

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Rosie O’Donnell
Rosie O’Donnell / IMAGE: @OliLondonTV via Twitter

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) Leftist celebrity Rosie O’Donnell suggested on Wednesday that the U.S. should get rid of the Electoral College after President-elect Donald Trump won the popular vote for the first time by millions of votes.

O’Donnell, who has notoriously feuded with Trump during his 2016 campaign and beyond, broke her brief post-election silence on TikTok by saying the country is in for “one Hell of a ride” with Trump “at the helm.”

“God bless America, people. That’s all I can say. We’re gonna need it,” she said.

The comedian questioned if Americans need the Electoral College.

“And how about, um… we get rid of the Electoral College. Does anybody like that? Anyone? I’m not so sure anymore,” O’Donnell continued. “Popular vote, that’s what we need to do.”

Trump exceeded Harris’s roughly 68 million vote total by more than 4 million, according to the Associated Press as of Thursday afternoon.

The Republican president-elect garnered approximately 72.7 million votes.

“Who gets the most votes wins,” O’Donnell said. “One vote, one person. No racist math in the equation. Okay? That’s what I’d like to do.”

O’Donnell characterized herself as someone who finds a cause and goes “right for it.”

She rambled about being sick, unable to recall exactly when her symptoms began, before releasing a hardy cough.

“The weird thing about this cough, this kinda cough is it comes out of nowhere,” she said.

O’Donnell recalled having asthma as a child, using medication and falling asleep with bronchitis in the winter.

After concluding her string-of-conscious musings over her health, the former The View co-host got back on track to sign off.

“All right people, have a good night. I know it’s a tough day. It was a tough night,” she told her TikTok followers before ending the video. “Stick together, all of us.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
