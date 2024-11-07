Court Filing Suggests Child Porn Was Found on 2nd Failed Trump Assassin’s Computer

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Lawyers for alleged failed Trump assassin Ryan Routh have reached a deal with the Justice Department to place a protective order on the case’s discovery material—one that will allow Routh to review evidence in his jail cell but prohibit from sharing it with anyone outside of his defense team.

The proposed protective order, submitted to Judge Aileen Cannon on Wednesday, also suggests that Routh had child porn on his electronic devices.

“Counsel for the defense and members of the defense team shall not possess for any purpose discovery material that contains Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM); alternative arrangements will be made for reviewing such discovery,” the protective order said.

The protective order also suggests Routh had other pornographic content, prohibiting him from possessing discovery material that contains sexually explicit content, or other material prohibited by the jail facility to which he is assigned.

“The United States shall identify these items separately for defense counsel,” the order stated.

Other protective orders from similar cases—such as with Asif Merchant, the Pakistani man accused of trying to hire hitmen to assassinate Trump—do not mention anything about pornography.

Routh’s lawyers didn’t immediately respond to an email inquiry about the matter. Routh hasn’t been charged with possessing child porn.

Routh’s son, however, has.

Oran Alexander Routh, 35, was charged with possessing child pornography after law enforcement allegedly found it while raiding his home in relation to an investigation into this father’s alleged assassination plot.

Oran has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is on house arrest as he awaits trial.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.