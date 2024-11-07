Quantcast
Thursday, November 7, 2024

Court Filing Suggests Child Porn Was Found on 2nd Failed Trump Assassin’s Computer

'The defense team shall not possess for any purpose discovery material that contains Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM); alternative arrangements will be made for reviewing such discovery...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Ryan Wesley Routh
Ryan Wesley Routh holds up a banner during a rally in central Kyiv, Ukraine. / PHOTO: AP

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Lawyers for alleged failed Trump assassin Ryan Routh have reached a deal with the Justice Department to place a protective order on the case’s discovery material—one that will allow Routh to review evidence in his jail cell but prohibit from sharing it with anyone outside of his defense team.

The proposed protective order, submitted to Judge Aileen Cannon on Wednesday, also suggests that Routh had child porn on his electronic devices.

“Counsel for the defense and members of the defense team shall not possess for any purpose discovery material that contains Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM); alternative arrangements will be made for reviewing such discovery,” the protective order said.

The protective order also suggests Routh had other pornographic content, prohibiting him from possessing discovery material that contains sexually explicit content, or other material prohibited by the jail facility to which he is assigned.

“The United States shall identify these items separately for defense counsel,” the order stated.

Other protective orders from similar cases—such as with Asif Merchant, the Pakistani man accused of trying to hire hitmen to assassinate Trump—do not mention anything about pornography.

Routh’s lawyers didn’t immediately respond to an email inquiry about the matter. Routh hasn’t been charged with possessing child porn.

Routh’s son, however, has.

Oran Alexander Routh, 35, was charged with possessing child pornography after law enforcement allegedly found it while raiding his home in relation to an investigation into this father’s alleged assassination plot.

Oran has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is on house arrest as he awaits trial.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Letitia James Vows to ‘Fight Back’ Against Trump ‘Retribution’
Next article
‘We Don’t Even Live on the Same Planet’: Democrat Strategist Rips Her Own Party Over Kamala’s Defeat

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com