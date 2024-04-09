Quantcast
Monday, April 8, 2024

Don Lemon Catches Flak for Marrying ‘Biggest Terror Threat’ in U.S.

'We have to stop demonizing people and realize the biggest terror threat in this country is white men, most of them radicalized to the right, and we have to start doing something about them...'

Posted by Molly Bruns
Tim Malone and Don Lemon
Don Lemon, right, exits the church with his new spouse, accused terrorist Tim Malone. / PHOTO: @donlemon

(Molly BrunsHeadline USA) Former CNN host Don Lemon posted pictures from his homosexual union this weekend, showing that he married a white man, despite previously calling that particular demographic “the biggest terror threat in the US.”

Lemon made the statement in a 2018 segment in reference to a shooting at Jeffersontown, Kentucky, grocery store.

“We have to stop demonizing people and realize that the biggest terror threat in this country is white men,” he said. “most of them radicalized to the right, and we have to start doing something about them.”

The initial statement resulted in a fair amount of backlash, after which Lemon doubled down in another segment later that week.

“I said that the biggest terror threat in this country comes from radicals on the far right, primarily white men,” he said. “That angered some people. But let’s put emotion aside and look at the cold hard facts. The evidence is overwhelming.”

The massive amount of comical cognitive dissonance on Lemon’s part spurred several accusations of hypocrisy and a great deal of confusion.

“Don Lemon just married the greatest terror threat to America according to Don Lemon,” one Twitter user said.

“Good morning, everyone! Louis XIV, the “Sun King” of the 18th-century France, projected an image of devout piety, but behind the scenes, he led a lavish lifestyle filled with extramarital affairs,” said Simon Ateba, chief White House correspondent at Today News Africa, in a post that compared Lemon to the decadent French ruler.

“In 2018, this man claimed that the biggest terror threat in the United States of America was ‘white men,'” Ateba continued. “In 2024, he married a white man, triggering rebuke from many.”

Liberacrat Media responded with a collage of several high-ranking, race baiting politicians and their white spouses, pointing out that Lemon was not the only leftist to follow a different personal standard than that to which they held others.

After getting fired from CNN, Lemon attempted to launch his own show, which also went poorly.

