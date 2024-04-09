House Intel Chair Throws Ukraine Skeptics Under the Bus, Blames Russian Propaganda

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, the head of the House Intelligence Committee, accused the majority of Republicans of having been brainwashed by Russian propaganda during an appearance Sunday on CNN’s State of the Union, Real Clear Politics reported.

It wasn’t Turner’s first time exaggerating the importance of America’s support for the country—which some suspect to be a massive money-laundering operation converting tax dollars into private equity or campaign funds for its elite investors.

In February, the hawkish lawmaker sounded the alarm on Russian space nukes ahead of key votes on Ukraine funding and the intel community’s domestic-surveillance powers. Turner offered no details with respect to the alleged new anti-satellite technology.

He also supported the latest massive foreign aid spending package, which redistributed $95 million American tax dollars to Ukraine and Israel, largely.

Earlier this month, Turner visited Kiev, where he claimed that there was “overwhelming” support among Republicans to continue financing the country’s war with Russia.

As of February, however, a poll released by the Associated Press showed that 55% of Republican voters felt there was already too much being spent on the boondoggle, in which Ukraine’s aging army faces a grim number’s game against Russia’s steady supply of fresh troops.

During Turner’s appearance on Sunday CNN host Jake Tapper suggested that skepticism about the war in Ukraine was the result of Russian misinformation by alluding to Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, head of the Foreign Affairs Committee, who recently said that “a good chunk of my party’s base” had been duped by Russian propaganda.

“It’s absolutely true,” Turner replied. “We see directly coming from Russia, attempts to mask communications that are anti-Ukraine and pro-Russia messages, some of which we even hear being uttered on the House floor.”

Turner accused his House GOP colleagues of failing to understand the true objectives of the war, mistakenly believing the conflict had to do with NATO’s incursion into Russia’s sphere of influence, “which of course it is not,” he told Tapper.

The New York Times reported that the CIA maintains at least a dozen secretive bases in Ukraine, with some of those suspected to be connected with bioweapons experimentation.

According to Turner, though, propaganda has hidden the true ideological battle: the authoritarian Russia, led by President Vladimir Putin, versus the democracy of the west, led by American Democrats and some Republicans.

“To the extent that this propaganda takes hold, it makes it more difficult for us to really see this as an authoritarian versus democracy battle,” he added.

Showing little self awareness of the fact that CNN has admitted to spreading propaganda of its own and that reports indicate many mainstream media outlets have been infiltrated as part of the CIA’s Operation Mockingbird, leftists on social media delighted in Turner’s and McCaul’s public spat with fellow Republicans over the controversial spending issue.

It's finally starting to dawn on him that Russia has taken complete control of the GOP. pic.twitter.com/r1QMG72dYi — Jean Franks (@AnotherLibtard) April 8, 2024

The recent spate of retirements and other departures (including the expulsion of former Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y.) have given the House GOP little room for such disagreements public or private.

If even one Republican lawmaker were to defect to the Democrats, it could potentially deliver the majority to Democrats, giving them carte blanche to pass radical laws and use oversight probes to further derail the re-election efforts of former President Donald Trump.