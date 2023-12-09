Quantcast
Friday, December 8, 2023

Leftist State Would Require Blood Donors to Disclose COVID-19 Vax Status

'We disclose medical information all the time with providers, so why not our vaccine history? It's an easy ask, and I'm proud to sponsor this bill...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
blood donation Scotland
A sign provides help at Scotland blood donation center. / IMAGE: Scottish Ahlul Bayt Society via YouTube

(Dmytro “Henry” AleksandrovHeadline USA) Individuals in Illinois who are receiving blood donations would be allowed to know by the new legislation whether they’re receiving blood from an individual vaccinated with a COVID-19 vaccine or another mRNA vaccine.

Bill HB4243 which was introduced on Nov. 29, 2023, by state Rep. Jed Davis, R-Ill., amends the Illinois Clinical Laboratory and Blood Bank Act and would require blood banks to test donated blood for evidence of COVID-19 vaccines and other mRNA components.

The bill would also require a person who wants to donate blood to disclose during each donor screening process if one received a COVID-19 vaccine or any other mRNA vaccine during one’s lifetime.

It would also impose labeling requirements for blood or blood components that test positive for evidence of a COVID-19 vaccine or other mRNA vaccine component or were obtained from a donor who received a coronavirus vaccine or other mRNA vaccine.

“A constituent approached me concerned about her son’s upcoming surgery. What if he needed a blood transfusion with the long-term impacts concerning mRNA vaccines unknown? As a parent myself, her concern and corresponding question feel warranted,” Davis told the Epoch Times.

Davis then added that the conversation became the reason to write the bill.

“We disclose medical information all the time with providers, so why not our vaccine history? It’s an easy ask, and I’m proud to sponsor this bill,” he said.

A bill is read and referred to the Rules Committee and will then be assigned to a substantive committee after it is introduced.

Davis said that he believes that part of his job is to translate the concerns or ideas of constituents into legislation when applicable — and that every bill, including HB4243, originated from someone walking through his office door.

A Republican lawmaker in Montana who was also concerned about blood transfusions from people vaccinated against COVID-19 introduced a bill earlier this year, which would have made it a misdemeanor offense for anyone who received a COVID-19 vaccine to donate tissue or blood. The bill was tabled quickly in a 19 to 1 vote.
