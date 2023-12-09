What? Hunter Biden Says GOP ‘Motherf***ers’ Wants to ‘Kill’ Him

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) A defiant Hunter Biden targeted his critics in a Friday tell-all interview with musician Moby, calling Republicans “motherf**kers” and alleging they are attempting to “kill” him.

Targeting Republicans, Biden asserted on the Moby Pod podcast on Friday that his federal indictment is part of a larger effort to destroy his family’s reputation. He alleged that the focus on him stems from political motivations rather than genuine concerns about his actions.

“That’s the one thing — one of the reasons why I’m going to survive this — and I’m going to survive it clean and sober — is because I am not going to let these motherf***ers use me as just another example of why people in recovery are never going to be okay, never to be trusted, they’re all degenerates. I’m just not going to let that happen. I’m just not going to let it happen,” Hunter Biden said.

“They are trying to destroy a presidency. And so it’s not about me … What they’re trying to do is they’re trying to kill me, knowing that it will be a pain greater than my father could be able to handle.” — Hunter Biden on the “Moby Pod” pic.twitter.com/NQR7YePVec — The Recount (@therecount) December 8, 2023

The first son drew attention to some of the harsher critics in the House of Representatives, specifically Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and Paul Gosar, R-Ariz. The host echoed the host’s claims that these lawmakers might be inflicting their own hurt on individuals.

“I absolutely am positive of that,” he claimed. “If you can’t look at some of these people like Marjorie Taylor Greene or Paul Gosar and see someone that have been bullied, that are just absolutely suffering— They’re suffering people. And that doesn’t excuse the things that they have done to others and to me, but you see people that are in anguish. They’re not healthy people.”

His anger did not stop there. Hunter Biden claimed the ultimate goal is to destroy his father. President Joe Biden is currently facing threats of an impeachment inquiry vote over his alleged role in what Republicans describe as political corruption.

“They are trying to destroy a presidency. And so, it’s not about me,” Hunter Biden added. “In their most base way, what they’re trying to do is they’re trying to kill me, knowing that it will be a pain greater than my father could be able to handle. And so, therefore, destroying a presidency in that way.”

The embattled first son claimed the only reason his family is under scrutiny is because of former President Donald Trump.

“Think about this, okay? My dad has been a senator since I was two years old. He has released decades-worth of his tax returns. He has lived in the public light. We have lived in the public light. We have gone through four presidential campaigns. My entire life has been before the public. It took until, oh, low and behold, Donald Trump figured out that somehow this is a criminal enterprise,” he said, jokingly.