Left-Wing Influencer Flirts with ‘Violent Revolution’ Calls after Redistricting Loss

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The Virginia Supreme Court’s decision to reject the state’s redistricted map triggered what critics called an extreme response from a high-profile leftist influencer: “violent revolution.”

The remarks came from Hasan Piker, a far-left social media personality known for a long history of inflammatory rhetoric, including past remarks suggesting America “deserved” 9/11 and comments about Republican officials that sparked widespread backlash.

Piker made the comments on Friday via X after Virginia’s highest court ruled that the Democrat-backed ballot measure violated the commonwealth’s constitution.

In his posts, Piker singled out the Virginia Supreme Court, referenced the U.S. Supreme Court’s rulings against racial gerrymandering and criticized Tennessee over congressional redistricting battles.

He then declared that “those who make peaceful revolution impossible, make violent revolution inevitable.” Piker also argued that “democracy is a pressure valve for the public. this kind of systemic disenfranchisement will inevitably lead to chaos.”

democracy is a pressure valve for the public. this kind of systemic disenfranchisement will inevitably lead to chaos. — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) May 8, 2026

Critics on X quickly interpreted the remarks as flirting with political violence.

Conservative podcast host Ben Shapiro wrote: “The Cartier communist will lead a violent revolution from his multimillion dollar mansion.”

Journalist Laura Loomer accused Piker of helping normalize extremism, calling him a “tool to manufacture consent for assassination culture and a communist and Islamic takeover of America.”

Another critic wrote: “This guy is a millionaire nepo-baby who grew up literally riding a pony, and wears Cartier glasses while driving million dollar cars; and then he goes and tells poor people to risk their lives engaging in violent revolution while he gets rich by streaming about it.”

The controversy followed a major legal defeat for Virginia Democrats after the state’s high court ruled that lawmakers failed to properly amend the commonwealth’s constitution before placing the redistricting measure on the ballot.

According to the court, constitutional amendments in Virginia must pass the legislature twice with an election held in between the votes. Democrats approved the measure once before the 2025 elections, but the first vote occurred after early voting had already begun. The second vote occurred after the election with Gov. Abigail Spanberger already in office.