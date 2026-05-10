House GOP Subpoenas Infamous DC Police Report, But Legacy Media Obtains It First

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) As House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., attempted to obtain an internal 554-page report from the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department, a left-leaning newspaper appeared to get its hands on it first.

That newspaper is The Washington Post, which said it reviewed the report in a Friday piece outlining findings that several D.C. police officials manipulated crime classifications, including thefts, robberies and assaults, to make crime appear lower.

The report reflects allegations that have been under scrutiny since 2025. It was compiled after a months-long internal investigation by the MPD, alongside parallel scrutiny by the House Oversight Committee, and finalized in April 2026.

In one instance, D.C. police commander LaShay Makal emailed a sergeant to scrutinize the “enormous amount” of reported thefts in March 2024.

The report also describes widespread irregularities in crime reporting practices. At least 700 reports may have been improperly altered, according to investigators. Thirteen officials are now facing potential termination, including Makal.

The Post did not specify how it obtained the report. Meanwhile, Comer slammed the apparent fact that the newshad seen the it before it was delivered to the House Oversight Committee.

“This 554-page report needs to be delivered to the House Oversight Committee immediately,” he wrote on X. “There is no excuse.”

🚨🚨🚨 Despite my subpoena issued Wednesday, D.C. Police’s internal report on officials manipulating crime data was sent to the Washington Post instead. This 554-page report needs to be delivered to the House Oversight Committee immediately. There is no excuse. https://t.co/La9DH2C5IX — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) May 8, 2026

The House Oversight Committee launched its investigation in 2025 after whistleblower disclosures accused MPD Chief Pamela A. Smith of potentially manipulating crime data on a widespread basis.

Smith announced her sudden resignation on Dec. 8, 2025.

Days later, the committee released a staff report accusing Smith of pressuring, and at times directing, commanders to alter crime statistics to create the appearance of declining crime.

“Committee Democrats and D.C. leaders should be ashamed for running cover for corrupt MPD officials and labeling this Committee’s investigation as a ‘political stunt,’” Comer said in a statement.

“Our work is not done. I expect to receive MPD’s internal report and all related documents to ensure crime data is reported accurately and that anyone responsible for manipulation is held accountable,” he added.