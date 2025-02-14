Leavitt Castigates ‘Dishonest’ Media for Fearmongering over Activist Judges’ Orders

(Headline USA) White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters Wednesday that the media has been perpetuating a “dishonest narrative” about President Donald Trump’s executive orders.

Leavitt’s comments come as Trump faces questions about the constitutionality of some of his executive orders, which have been wide-ranging and frequent since he took office.

“Many of the outlets in this room have been fear-mongering the American people into believing that there is a constitutional crisis taking place here at the White House,” Leavitt said.

Trump faces dozens of lawsuits against his executive orders, setting him up for a series of delays and lengthy court battles.

“In fact, the real constitutional crisis is taking place within our judicial branch where district court judges in liberal districts across the country are abusing their power to unilaterally block President Trump’s basic executive power,” Leavitt added.

Trump is likely to face even more legal action as he releases new executive orders almost daily on a variety of important federal issues. He has also worked with Elon Musk to aggressively cut the size of the federal government, prompting lawsuits from workers.

Leavitt said Trump’s orders have been met with a dozen injunctions in the last two weeks alone because of “judicial activists.”

“We believe these judges are acting as judicial activists rather than honest arbiters of the law,” Leavitt continued.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press