House Passes Bill Blocking Future Presidential Bans on Hydraulic Fracking

( ) A bill preventing future presidents from unilaterally banning hydraulic fracking made its way to the Senate last week after passing the House 226-188.

Sixteen Democrats joined all Republicans in voting for the Protecting American Energy Production Act, which will block future bans on hydraulic fracking without congressional approval, if enacted.

“When President Biden took office, his administration took a ‘whole of government’ approach to wage war on American energy production, pandering to woke environmental extremists and crippling this thriving industry,” the bill’s sponsor, Rep. August Pfluger, R-Texas, said on X following the vote. “My legislation that passed today is a necessary first step in reversing Biden’s war on energy.”

Former president Joe Biden enacted several regulations against oil drilling and restricted liquified natural gas (LNG) exports during his term, prompting several lawsuits.

On his first day in office, President Donald Trump declared a national energy emergency and called for the “unleashing” of American energy. His now-confirmed pick for Energy secretary, Chris Wright, is the founder of fracking company Liberty Energy.

Wright has pledged to enact Trump and Republicans’ plan to ramp up domestic gas and oil production and make the U.S. energy independent again.

“Today’s passage of the Protecting American Energy Production Act helps restore American energy dominance and protects the jobs of hardworking men and women,” said House Speaker Mike Johnson.

“This bill ensures fracking will remain an essential tool in our nation’s energy production, allowing us to harness regions like the Permian Basin rather than turning to foreign adversaries for our energy needs, and helping to fully unleash America’s energy potential,” he added.

Led by production in the Permian Basin, Texas crude oil production set new records in six of the past 12 months in 2024, The Center Square reported. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, recently introduced a bill to repeal Biden-era executive orders that ban offshore oil drilling.