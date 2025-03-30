Lawyers PAC Funnels over $1 Million to Illinois Democrats

(Kevin Bessler, The Center Square) – A new report reveals how a trial lawyer’s political action committee has spent more than $1 million exclusively on Democratic candidates and committees since Election Day 2022.

The report is called “Follow the Money: How Illinois Trial Lawyers Fuel a Lawsuit-Friendly Legislature” and was compiled by the group Illinois Citizens Against Lawsuit Abuse.

According to Executive Director Phil Melin, from 2022 through early 2025, the Illinois Trial Lawyers Association Political Action Committee has contributed to only one side of the aisle, sending 100% of its contributions to Democrats in the General Assembly and statewide offices.

“When you’re a trial lawyer lobby, it’s a pretty good investment to kick in a million dollars to one party in power here in Illinois and get results from something like [the Biometric Information Privacy Act] where that generated hundreds of millions of dollars in attorney fees for in-state and out-of-state law firms,” said Melin.

The report shows that the vast majority (81%) of ITLA PAC’s contributions were directed toward legislative candidates or PACs associated with the Illinois General Assembly and Senate, “ensuring that the very lawmakers responsible for shaping civil justice laws remained financially beholden to the trial lawyers’ agenda,” it says.

The top beneficiaries were Illinois House Speaker Chris “Emanuel” Welch, D-Hillside, at $80,000, and Illinois Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, at $75,000.

Melin said legislators should spend time with their constituents and small businesses who are under siege from predatory lawsuits.

“Hopefully they can look beyond their Springfield lobbyists and parties that come with checks and actually start representing the best interests of their constituents,” said Melin.

The ILTA didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment.