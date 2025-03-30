Quantcast
Sunday, March 30, 2025

State Department to Assume Control of USAID Programs after Trump Court Win

'We are reorienting our foreign assistance programs to align directly with what is best for the United States and our citizens...'

Posted by Headline USA Editor
State Department
The State Department seal is seen on a briefing room lectern. / PHOTO: AP

(Dan McCaleb, The Center Square) – The Department of State will assume many of the responsibilities and oversight of programs previously performed by the U.S. Agency of International Development, effectively shuttering the controversial USAID department.

Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) had been targeting USAID’s questionable spending for cuts, leading to legal challenges. But on Friday, a federal appeals court overturned a lower court’s ruling that certain DOGE activities at USAID were unconstitutional, granting a stay on the earlier ruling and allowing DOGE to continue its scrutiny of USAID spending.

“Foreign assistance done right can advance our national interests, protect our borders, and strengthen our partnerships with key allies,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio wrote Friday in a post to X. “Unfortunately, USAID strayed from its original mission long ago. As a result, the gains were too few and the costs were too high. Thanks to President Trump, this misguided and fiscally irresponsible era is now over.”

Rubio continued: “We are reorienting our foreign assistance programs to align directly with what is best for the United States and our citizens. We are continuing essential lifesaving programs and making strategic investments that strengthen our partners and our own country.”

USAID was responsible for overseeing spending on programs that provided humanitarian assistance around the world, but Musk’s DOGE revealed a list of controversial spending examples – including $1.5 million to “advance diversity equity and inclusion in Serbia’s workplaces and business communities,” according to the White House – that led to Rubio and President Donald Trump deciding to dismantle the agency.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Liberal Governor Can’t Answer Why Democrats Are Losing Young Voters
Next article
Lawyers PAC Funnels over $1 Million to Illinois Democrats

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com