Tuesday, November 12, 2024

Larger Than Fort Knox: Inside North America’s Most Advanced Gold Depository

Posted by Money Metals News Service
(Money Metals News Service) In 2010, Stefan Gleason founded Money Metals Exchange with the vision of providing a trusted source for gold and silver investments.

Joined by his brother Mike Gleason and brother-in-law Clint Siegner, the Money Metals leadership team aimed to make precious metals more accessible to investors as a safeguard against inflation and economic instability.

By offering a two-way market for gold and silver priced close to melt value, Money Metals helps customers avoid excessive premiums.

The Largest Gold Depository in the West

Money Metals Exchange Depository

Money Metals Exchange has now opened the largest precious metals depository west of New York in Eagle, Idaho. This impressive, expandable 37,000-square-foot facility—double the size of Fort Knox—sets a new standard in the industry with cutting-edge security measures and internal controls.

The facility includes top-of-the-line Class 3 vaults, physical barriers, motion and vibration sensors, AI facial recognition, laser curtains, and a team of heavily armed, highly trained security personnel.

Unlike Fort Knox, the Money Metals Depository undergoes regular audits, providing full transparency to clients. It’s also insured by Lloyd’s of London, ensuring that assets stored here are thoroughly protected.

Flexible Monthly Subscription Program

For clients interested in building their precious metals holdings gradually, Money Metals offers a monthly subscription program. This convenient “set it and forget it” feature enables customers to make regular, automatic purchases of gold, silver, or other metals.

The flexibility to choose between having metals shipped directly or securely stored in the depository makes this program an easy, reliable way to invest.

Loans Against Gold & Silver, Plus IRA Options

Money Metals provides a loan program that allows clients to borrow against their stored gold or silver for business purposes. This program enables customers to access liquidity without having to sell their assets or incur capital gains taxes.

Additionally, by partnering with IRA custodians, Money Metals helps clients hold physical gold and silver within IRAs, preserving tax advantages while providing tangible asset security.

Promoting Sound Money Public Policies

Beyond providing investment services, Money Metals is committed to sound money policies through the Sound Money Defense League.

This organization actively promotes legislation at both state and federal levels to affirm gold and silver as legal tender, advocating for these assets’ rightful place in the U.S. economy. This mission aligns with the values of many Money Metals customers, who provide strong grassroots support for these initiatives.

A Trusted Leader in Precious Metals

Money Metals Exchange is not only a precious metals dealer but also a partner in trust and transparency. With fair pricing, fast shipping, and dedicated customer service, they offer a one-stop shop for gold and silver investors.

From secure storage and lending options to monthly purchasing plans, Money Metals provides everything an investor needs to safeguard and grow their wealth—all backed by industry-leading standards in security and customer care.

