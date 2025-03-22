Quantcast
Trump Revokes Security Clearances for Clinton, Biden, Harris and More

Front row, from left, President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff and second row from left, former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former President George W. Bush, Laura Bush, former President Barack Obama, President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump, stand during the state funeral for former President Jimmy Carter at Washington National Cathedral in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Four years ago, then-President Joe Biden revoked President Donald Trump’s security clearances, citing his “erratic behavior.” Fast-forwarding to 2025, Trump returned the favor, stripping Biden and several of his Democratic allies of their clearances. 

Among the individuals impacted by Trump’s order are former Vice President Kamala Harris, twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and disgraced former Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger. 

Trump said Saturday that granting these individuals access to classified information was “no longer in the national interest.” He also revoked their “unescorted access” to federal buildings. 

Other targeted figures include New York Attorney General Letitia James and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg—the two leftist prosecutors behind what has been criticized as anti-Trump lawfare. 

Former Biden officials Antony Blinken, Jake Sullivan and Lisa Monaco—as well as Alexander Vindman and certain Biden family members—were also affected, Trump said. 

Former Biden family members have long been accused of using their proximity to power to enrich themselves—accusations that prompted Biden to issue blanket and preemptive pardons for all his siblings and their spouses. Never has such a thing occurred in U.S. history. 

Trump had announced these revocations last month via a statement on Truth Social, adding that Biden’s daily intelligence briefings would be halted. 

In 2021, Biden had barred Trump from receiving intelligence briefings, arguing that they were of little value. “What value is giving him an intelligence briefing? What impact does he have at all, other than the fact he might slip and say something?” Biden told CBS News at the time.  

Little did Biden realize he had started a precedent that ultimately came back to bite him. 

“The Hur Report revealed that Biden suffers from ‘poor memory’ and, even in his ‘prime,’ could not be trusted with sensitive information,” Trump said in February. “I will always protect our National Security — JOE, YOU’RE FIRED.” 

