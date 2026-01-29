Thursday, January 29, 2026

Kennedy Foe Dead At 98

George Cabot Lodge, Last of His Family to Battle a Kennedy, Dies at 98 | PLUS: "Here's to dear old Boston, Home of the bean and the Cod ... "

Posted by Mark E. Johnson
Photo of George Cabot Lodge II from his 1962 campaign for U.S. Senate
Photo of George Cabot Lodge II from his 1962 campaign for U.S. Senate | Emily Lodge, CC

THE NEW YORK TIMES – George Cabot Lodge, who unlike four of his ancestors lost in his attempt to gain a Massachusetts seat in the U.S. Senate, enabling a member of a rival dynasty, Edward M. Kennedy, to begin a five-decade congressional career, died on Jan. 4. He was 98.

His death was announced by Campbell Funeral Home, which is, appropriately enough, on Cabot Street in Beverly, Mass., where Mr. Lodge lived and which has been home to his family for generations. The announcement did not say where he died.

Mr. Lodge later found a professional home at another institution shared by both his family and the Kennedys, Harvard University, where he was a surprisingly anticapitalist business professor for many years. But he long remained associated with his 1962 Senate race against Ted Kennedy.

That contest made Mr. Kennedy a senator just months after turning 30, the minimum age required by the Constitution. He stayed in the job until his death 47 years later, amassing one of the longest careers in the Senate’s history.

The ’62 race also represented the fourth time since 1916 that a member of the Cabot Lodge family, an old and distinguished clan of Boston Protestant Republicans, ran for office against the Kennedy-Fitzgeralds, two rising, conjoined families of Boston Catholic Democrats.

The first race — a Senate election in which Henry Cabot Lodge Sr., the incumbent, faced John F. “Honey Fitz” Fitzgerald, Boston’s former mayor and the maternal grandfather of John F. Kennedy — was a dominant Cabot Lodge victory.

The next two races pitted Henry Cabot Lodge Jr., George’s father, against John F. Kennedy. In 1952, Mr. Lodge Jr. lost his Senate seat to Mr. Kennedy, and in 1960, Mr. Lodge lost to Mr. Kennedy again, as Richard Nixon’s running mate on the Republican presidential ticket.

Round Four, in 1962, signified the end of not only the families’ rivalry but also, it seemed, the Cabot Lodge political dynasty itself and, with it, their style of liberal Republicanism … 

READ MORE [subscription may be required]

“Here’s to dear old Boston,
Home of the bean and the Cod,
Where the Lowells speak only to Cabots,
And the Cabots speak only to God.”

– Noted Massachusetts political rhyme 

Boston native Mark E. Johnson writes about politics, health, and current events for major national news outlets. 

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
This ‘Hated’ Reality TV Star Is Serious About Running For L.A. Mayor 
Next article
Trump to Iran: Agree to Nuclear Deal Or the US Will Attack

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com