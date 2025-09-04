Wednesday, September 3, 2025

Five RINOs Block Censure of Indicted Dem as Dems Target GOP Lawmaker

'I believe we should allow these processes to play out and get back to governing...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Congresswoman Rep. LaMonica McIver demands the release of Newark Mayor Ras Baraka after his arrest while protesting outside an ICE detention prison, Friday, May 9, 2025, in Newark, N.J, (AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis)

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Five House Republicans joined Democrats Wednesday to block a censure vote against Rep. LaMonica R. McIver, the Democrat indicted for “forcibly impeding” ICE officers. The measure failed 215–207.

The GOP lawmakers—Reps. Don Bacon and Mike Flood of Nebraska, Rep. David Valadao of California, and Reps. Dave Joyce and Mike Turner of Ohio—offered different explanations for their vote. Two other Republicans voted present.

Turner’s office claimed he voted to kill the censure measure by mistake, Politico reported.

Bacon and Flood said Republicans should wait for the House Ethics Committee to complete its investigation before moving to sanction McIver.

The embattled Democrat and Newark Mayor Ras Baraka had been accused of heckling federal agents during a confrontation outside an ICE detention center in Newark.

Joyce echoed Bacon’s and Flood’s approach. “When the Ethics Committee finishes its report or if she pleads or is found guilty in court of law, then she should resign or be removed,” he said in a statement. “I believe we should allow these processes to play out and get back to governing.”

The failed censure vote comes as Democrats push their own motion to reprimand GOP Rep. Cory Mills over uncorroborated claims of abusing a former staffer and alleged financial impropriety tied to federal contracts.

House Republicans had introduced the resolution after acting U.S. Attorney Alina Habba announced a three-count federal indictment against McIver on June 10.

Habba accused her of obstructing and interfering with federal officers as they attempted to arrest Baraka outside the Delaney Hall Federal Immigration Facility in Newark, New Jersey, on May 9.

Baraka himself was arrested, though prosecutors later dismissed his charges in an agreement. McIver still faces up to 17 years if convicted on all counts.

