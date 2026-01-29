This ‘Hated’ Reality TV Star Is Serious About Running For L.A. Mayor 

(Mark E. Johnson, Contributor) Spencer Pratt, who rose to fame and fortune as star of the MTV reality show ‘The Hills,’ has announced his run for mayor of Los Angeles.

Pratt and his wife, actress Heidi Montag, lost their Pacific Palisades home to last year’s devastating wildfire, which destroyed their entire neighborhood.

Pratt minces no words in assigning blame for the fire that cost him and his family their home and everything in it: it was the fault of do-nothing public officials, chief among them L.A.’s globetrotting mayor Karen Bass.

Bass was in Africa at the time of the fires, claiming to be there “representing Joe Biden,” though it’s not clear why a city official would be selected to act as a White House representative on foreign soil.

Before becoming mayor of America’s second largest city, the career politician served in US Congress for twelve years, where she chaired the racially charged Congressional Black Caucus. Prior to that, Bass served six years in California State Assembly including a two-year stint as speaker.

Before holding any office, the lifelong Democrat was engaged as a “street activist,” the same credentials touted by another noted black politician, former US President Barack H. Obama.

“I’m not a politician. I’m a husband and father who watched my home burn because the system failed us. We don’t need more government programs. We need common sense, accountability, and a Mayor that shows up for everyone.” – Spencer Pratt

On the tightly scripted MTV ‘reality’ show, Spencer Pratt played the role of a villain [so-called reality tv is about as realistic as professional wrestling]. This writer never watched nor frankly heard of this show, but apparently it had its day. Their stardom allowed Pratt and Montag to amass an estimated net worth of about $10 million, though they’ve reportedly [mis]spent nearly of it. As for the role of tv villain, we’re thinking JR Ewing from ‘Dallas.’

A recent LA Times article reflected on Pratt’s found and lost wealth:

“Pratt not only has endured but become a bona-fide master of reinvention. The 42-year-old Pacific Palisades native attributes his many lives to having an unparalleled amount of energy, a strain of inner bombast that could be likened to strobes of light and patterns behind closed eyelids.”

Pratt is recently out with a memoir entitled, “The Guy You Loved to Hate.” In it, he writes:

“My natural disposition doesn’t come with an off button… It just sits in my chest like a nuclear reactor, keeping me moving, keeping me scheming, keeping me launching myself into the sky. Sometimes I’ll land to a standing ovation. Sometimes I’ll face-plant in front of everyone. Either way, I’m fun to watch. At least, that’s what everyone keeps telling me.”

At the time of Pratt’s campaign announcement, a Bass spokesperson unleashed a scathing response, suggesting that the bid was little more than a ploy to sell books.

Campaign strategist Douglas Herman said, per the LA Times

“It’s no shock that in advance of his imminent book release, a reality TV ‘villain’ who once staged a fake divorce to boost ratings and spent the last summer spewing post-fire misinformation and disinformation to pump up his social media following, would now announce he’s running for Mayor.”

Pratt was quick to respond:

“Two things can be true. I wrote this book because Karen Bass let my house burn down. If through sharing my story I could start the process of rebuilding what we lost, then passing on that opportunity would be neglecting my responsibilities as a husband and father. Separate and apart from that, I am running for Mayor because Karen Bass let my house burn down and sent me on a journey of discovery regarding her failed leadership.”

At a January 7 rally, Pratt reflected on the wildfire:

“The most heartbreaking part of the last year wasn’t being displaced or losing everything I own, it was the realization that all of this was preventable. We are standing here amongst the ashes of our once beautiful town because the state and local leaders let us burn.”