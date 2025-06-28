Friday, June 27, 2025

KBJ Ridiculed Over ‘Extreme’ Dissent in Trump’s Birthright Citizenship Case

'She might be arguing that universal injunctions are appropriate—even required—whenever the defendant is part of the Executive Branch...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Ketanji Brown Jackson
Ketanji Brown Jackson / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Friday dissent in Trump v. Casa left the conservative members of the court and critics online dumbfounded, after she argued in favor of district courts’ power to issue nationwide injunctions.

Jackson, a Biden appointee, lamented the court’s refusal to uphold nationwide injunctions from district courts—despite their limited jurisdiction—to block President Donald Trump’s policies. This specific case dealt with an injunction temporarily blocking Trump’s move to end birthright citizenship.

Writing for the 6–3 majority, Justice Amy Coney Barrett, a Trump appointee, slammed Jackson’s position as “more extreme” than even the broadest defenders of universal injunctions.

“She might be arguing that universal injunctions are appropriate—even required—whenever the defendant is part of the Executive Branch,” Barrett wrote. “If so, her position goes far beyond the mainstream defense of universal injunctions.”

Barrett went further, affirming Jackson’s opinion “is at odds with more than two centuries’ worth of precedent, not to mention the Constitution itself.”

“We observe only this: Justice Jackson decries an imperial Executive while embracing an imperial Judiciary,” she added.

Barrett concluded with a stinging rebuke, invoking the Judiciary Act of 1789 and mocking Jackson’s dismissal of judicial limits:

“JUSTICE JACKSON skips over that part. Because analyzing the governing statute involves boring ‘legalese,’ post, at 3, she seeks to answer ‘a far more basic question of enormous practical significance: May a federal court in the United States of America order the Executive to follow the law?’ Ibid. In other words, it is unnecessary to consider whether Congress has constrained the Judiciary; what matters is how the Judiciary may constrain the Executive. JUSTICE JACKSON would do well to heed her own admonition: ‘[E]veryone, from the President on down, is bound by law.” Ibid. That goes for judges too.”

Jackson’s claims also prompted mockery on X, with critics—including the satirical site Babylon Bee—blasting her dissent as incoherent.

 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Not-So-Noble: Crown Princess’s Son Hit with Rape Charges

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com