Not-So-Noble: Crown Princess’s Son Hit with Rape Charges

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The oldest son of Norway’s crown princess has been charged with multiple counts of rape and sexual assault involving a “double digit number” of victims, Oslo police announced Friday.

Marius Borg Høiby, 28, is the son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit and stepson of the future king, Crown Prince Haakon. He was initially arrested in 2024 as part of a preliminary investigation of bodily harm, criminal damage and rape, Euronews and the Associated Press reported.

“I cannot go into further detail about the number of victims in the case beyond confirming that it is a double-digit number,” Oslo Police Attorney Andreas Kruszewski declared at a press conference.

Defense attorney Petar Sekulic claimed Høiby is “absolutely taking the accusations very seriously, but doesn’t acknowledge any wrongdoing in most of the cases — especially the cases regarding sexual abuse and violence.”

The charges include one case of intercourse and two that did not, four cases of sexual assault and two cases of bodily harm.

The royal family did not return Euronews’ request for comment. The outlet noted that Høiby no longer resides with the royal couple and their children, Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Prince Sverre Magnus.

Høiby, who has previously admitted to drug abuse, awaits trial out of custody, the New York Post reported.