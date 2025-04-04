Gov’t Contractor Fired for Attending July 13 Butler Trump Rally w/ Company Hat

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) A government contractor fired an employee for wearing a company hat to the deadly July 13 Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, according to a lawsuit filed in federal court on Thursday.

In the lawsuit, rallygoer Clarence Stamm says he was heading to the Butler Trump rally on that sunny, 90-plus degree day when he decided to grab a sun visor sponsored by his employer, Iron Mountain—a government contractor and information management company that has an underground storage location in Butler County for vital records, data centers, and “other sensitive assets,” according to its website.

Stamm, who worked at that underground facility, said he told his supervisor at Iron Mountain ahead of time that he was going to the Butler rally.

After the rally—where a gunman shot Donald Trump’s ear, killed a firefighter and seriously wounded at least two others—Stamm said he texted his supervisor to let him know that he was OK.

On July 18, Iron Mountain emailed Stamm to let him know he’s fired.

“To recap, leadership became aware of you wearing an Iron Mountain logo’d visor to a political rally on 7/13/2024 when you texted the following picture and caption to your Supervisor: ‘I’m fine Keith. Did you see I made it on Fox News wearing my Iron Mountain sun visor!!!,” the email stated.

“Clarence, this behavior is considered unprofessional and unacceptable and in direct violation of Iron Mountain policies … Therefore, your employment is terminated effective July 12, 2024.”

Stamm, who worked for Iron Mountain for 10 years and holds a security clearance, said he was “shocked” at the email.

“Plaintiff’s employment with Iron Mountain was terminated because Defendant and its agents did not like the fact that Plaintiff attended the Rally to support President Trump and his MAGA agenda while wearing Defendant’s Promotional Merchandise,” Stamm said in his lawsuit.

“Nowhere in Defendant’s Code of Ethics and Business Conduct does it prohibit or restrict its employees from wearing Defendant’s Promotional Merchandise in their respective communities.”

Stamm further said that Iron Mountain has actively encouraged employees to wear company logos—including to LGBT pride events.

Arguing that Iron Mountain qualifies as a “state actor” because it’s a government contractor, Stamm said the decision to fire him violated the First Amendment. He’s also suing for wrongful termination.

Stamm seeks compensation for his “monetary damages, embarrassment, loss of reputation, and anxiety regarding his and his family’s economic future,” his lawsuit states.

Iron Mountain did not respond to a Headline USA email seeking comment on the lawsuit.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.