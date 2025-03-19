Quantcast
Karoline Leavitt Rips CNN’s Kaitlan Collins over Question on Biden’s Autopen

'The president was begging the question that I think a lot of journalists in this room should be asking...'

Posted by Maire Clayton
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks during a briefing at the White House, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt unleashed on CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Monday over President Donald Trump posting about former President Joe Biden’s use of an autopen while signing documents. 

Collins questioned if Trump consulted his lawyers and was told he was “the legal authority” to void the pardons the prior president signed.

“The president was begging the question that I think a lot of journalists in this room should be asking,” Leavitt shot back.

She continued by noting how most would now agree that Biden was clearly “cognitively impaired” and cited his horrendous debate performance against Trump.

“The president was raising the point that, ‘Did the president even know about these pardons? Was his legal signature used without his consent or knowledge?’” the press secretary continued.

The New York Post said an anonymous source tied to Biden’s White House believes an aide might have been making unilateral decisions on what the president would sign with the autopen.

“I think it’s a question that everybody in this room should be looking into, because certainly that would propose perhaps criminal or illegal behavior if staff members were signing the president of the United States’s autograph without his consent,” Leavitt continued.

Collins, who frequently likes to cause a scene, wanted to know if there was “evidence” to support the idea that Biden was unaware his signature was being used on each and every pardon.

“You’re a reporter. You should find out,” Leavitt bluntly stated.

The autopen saga started with the Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project conducted a signature analysis, concluding it believed the White House reused Biden’s same digital signature on each document he signed while in office.

Trump posted early Monday morning that the pardons Biden signed would be voided.

“The ‘Pardons’ that Sleepy Joe Biden gave to the Unselect Committee of Political Thugs, and many others, are hereby declared VOID, VACANT, AND OF NO FURTHER FORCE OR EFFECT, because of the fact that they were done by Autopen,” Trump wrote.

