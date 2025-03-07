Did Biden’s Handlers Forge His Signature? Study Raises Questions

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) President Joe Biden may not have personally signed all of his orders, according to a signature analysis by The Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project.

A Heritage study of Biden’s signatures on publicly available documents concluded that the White House reused the same digital signature on each document. This practice raises questions about whether Biden was aware of some of the orders being released under his name.

“Whoever controlled the autopen controlled the presidency,” Heritage wrote on X, noting that the only document not featuring the same signature was Biden’s letter announcing his withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race.

🚨WHOEVER CONTROLLED THE AUTOPEN CONTROLLED THE PRESIDENCY🚨 We gathered every document we could find with Biden's signature over the course of his presidency. All used the same autopen signature except for the the announcement that the former President was dropping out of the… https://t.co/CC3oJUkNr4 pic.twitter.com/mtNrZsALDu — Oversight Project (@OversightPR) March 6, 2025

Heritage’s findings come amid mounting scrutiny over allegations that a handful of unelected bureaucrats were effectively governing the nation rather than Biden himself.

Such concerns intensified in January when Biden told House Speaker Mike Johnson that he did not recall signing an executive order pausing exports of liquefied natural gas.

Johnson pressed Biden on why such an order had been signed, to which Biden replied, “I didn’t do that.”

Johnson recalled responding, “Mr. President, yes you did. It was an executive order, like, three weeks ago.”

Biden doubled down, maintaining that he never signed the executive order.

For investigators to determine whether then-President Biden actually ordered the signature of relevant legal documents, or if he even had the mental capacity to, they must first determine who controlled the autopen and what checks there were in place. Given President Biden's… — Oversight Project (@OversightPR) March 6, 2025

These revelations prompted Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey to call on the DOJ to investigate whether Biden’s cognitive decline allowed his officials to secretly sign orders or make decisions without his consent.

“If in fact Biden’s staffers were exploiting his mental decline, those orders are null and void,” Bailey wrote in the letter addressed to DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz.

“Who has been running the country for the last few years? I fear that Mr. Biden, while he held the office of President, did so in name only and was a mere puppet for far-left, unelected staffers. The people deserve to know the truth,” Bailey added later in the letter.