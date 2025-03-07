Quantcast
Thursday, March 6, 2025

Did Biden’s Handlers Forge His Signature? Study Raises Questions

'Whoever controlled the autopen controlled the presidency...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Joe Biden
Joe Biden / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) President Joe Biden may not have personally signed all of his orders, according to a signature analysis by The Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project. 

A Heritage study of Biden’s signatures on publicly available documents concluded that the White House reused the same digital signature on each document. This practice raises questions about whether Biden was aware of some of the orders being released under his name. 

“Whoever controlled the autopen controlled the presidency,” Heritage wrote on X, noting that the only document not featuring the same signature was Biden’s letter announcing his withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race.

Heritage’s findings come amid mounting scrutiny over allegations that a handful of unelected bureaucrats were effectively governing the nation rather than Biden himself. 

Such concerns intensified in January when Biden told House Speaker Mike Johnson that he did not recall signing an executive order pausing exports of liquefied natural gas. 

Johnson pressed Biden on why such an order had been signed, to which Biden replied, “I didn’t do that.” 

Johnson recalled responding, “Mr. President, yes you did. It was an executive order, like, three weeks ago.” 

Biden doubled down, maintaining that he never signed the executive order. 

These revelations prompted Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey to call on the DOJ to investigate whether Biden’s cognitive decline allowed his officials to secretly sign orders or make decisions without his consent. 

“If in fact Biden’s staffers were exploiting his mental decline, those orders are null and void,” Bailey wrote in the letter addressed to DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz. 

“Who has been running the country for the last few years? I fear that Mr. Biden, while he held the office of President, did so in name only and was a mere puppet for far-left, unelected staffers. The people deserve to know the truth,” Bailey added later in the letter. 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Dem Paints Trump’s First Weeks as Worst in US History—Worse Than 9/11?

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com