Trump Claims Biden’s Autopen Pardons Are ‘Void’

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) President Donald Trump said he would be voiding the pardons former President Joe Biden issued as Trump said Biden used an autopen to sign the documents.

Trump took to Truth Social early Monday morning to make the announcement.

“The ‘Pardons’ that Sleepy Joe Biden gave to the Unselect Committee of Political Thugs, and many others, are hereby declared VOID, VACANT, AND OF NO FURTHER FORCE OR EFFECT, because of the fact that they were done by Autopen,” Trump wrote.

Trump alleged the pardons were not approved by Biden due to the use of the autopen.

“In other words, Joe Biden did not sign them but, more importantly, he did not know anything about them!” he continued. “The necessary Pardoning Documents were not explained to, or approved by, Biden. He knew nothing about them, and the people that did may have committed a crime.”

The Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project previously conducted a signature analysis and concluded it believes the White House reused Biden’s same digital signature on each document.

“Whoever controlled the autopen controlled the presidency,” the Heritage Foundation posted along with examples of the use of the autopen.

Prior to Trump’s Truth Social post, the president posted a meme Sunday which showed the prior president as an autopen.

Trump continued and said that those who served on the Jan. 6 Select Committee are “subject to investigation at the highest level.”

“The fact is, they were probably responsible for the Documents that were signed on their behalf without the knowledge or consent of the Worst President in the History of our Country, Crooked Joe Biden!” Trump wrote.

Biden signed preemptive pardons for all members who were on the committee. In addition, he gave some of his family members, Dr. Anthony Fauci and retired Gen. Mark Milley preemptive pardons as well.

Jan. 6 defendant William Pope gave an interesting take on Trump going after the use of the autopen.

Interesting strategy by Trump. He is pitting the autopen vs. the coverup committee's desire to not accept a pardon. So, if they challenge the autopen in court, they will look like criminals who need a pardon. But if they don't challenge, other Biden autopen use could be canceled. pic.twitter.com/wLH0Ytd6CV — 🇺🇸 (@FreeStateWill) March 17, 2025

“He is pitting the autopen vs. the coverup committee’s desire to not accept a pardon,” Pope posted. So, if they challenge the autopen in court, they will look like criminals who need a pardon. But if they don’t challenge, other Biden autopen use could be canceled.”