Kamala Has Ties w/ Alleged Wannabe Pedophile

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris has always been a far-left politician who associated herself and collaborated with other leftists in California, including those who could be classified as potential pedophiles if one would look at their political positions.
The Daily Caller reported that one of those leftists was State Sen. Mark Leno, D-Calif., who was the author of legislation that would have allowed pedophiles to possess up to 99 items depicting child pornography before they could be charged with a felony.
According to the news source, Harris previously called him a “dear friend.”
The Los Angeles Daily News reported that political analyst Pat Caddell was one of the Democrats who opposed the legislation.
“What the Democrats did on AB 50 was insane, insane – 100 exemptions for child porn? They had to figure out this was not good? If this seeps into voters’ minds, my G-d,” he said.
Multiple news outlets, such as the San Fransisco Examiner and KQED, highlighted the politicians’ friendship. Harris was also spotted with Leno in photos shared on social media platforms.
However, Harris did not hide this relationship from anyone. In 2016, Harris praised Leno after he announced he would leave his role as a state senator.
“Senator Mark Leno’s committed service in the Legislature will leave a long-lasting impact on our state. During his time at the Capitol, Senator Leno worked tirelessly to pass the Homeowner Bill of Rights, seek justice for victims of human trafficking, protect consumers, keep firearms out of dangerous hands and secure a better future for California’s most vulnerable children. As both his friend and former constituent, I thank Senator Leno for his incredible leadership as he finishes his final session,” she wrote.
Harris also thanked Leno for his service in a Twitter post.
She also supported Leno and other leftist politicians earlier that year.
Other conservatives stated that Americans must protect children from Harris and other pedophile-supporting Democrats.
Trump War Room also responded to the Caller’s article, attaching a screenshot of Harris’s old tweet.
