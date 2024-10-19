Kamala Bragged about Prosecuting Nonexistent Cartel

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris lied about many things during the now-infamous Fox News interview with Bret Baier, but some people recently pointed out that there was another thing that she lied about that Americans missed while they were watching the interview.

During the interview, Harris claimed that she prosecuted “transnational criminals.”

“I am the only person running for president who has prosecuted transnational criminals. I have spent a significant part of my career going after people who present a threat to the safety of the American people. I take this work quite seriously,” she wrote on Twitter.

I am the only person running for president who has prosecuted transnational criminals. I have spent a significant part of my career going after people who present a threat to the safety of the American people. I take this work quite seriously. pic.twitter.com/NUkOeSZ6pJ — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 16, 2024

Conservatives in the post’s comments section ruthlessly mocked her, her talking points and the idea that she prosecuted the mysterious “transnational criminals.”

“What in the h*ll is a transnational criminal? Just say illegal, you liar,” @KeenanPeachy wrote.

What in the hell is a transnational criminal? Just say illegal you liar! — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) October 17, 2024

However, one of Harris’s talking points was not the most important. According to some people who were observant enough to notice, Harris claimed that she prosecuted a cartel that was dissolved long before she became a prosecutor in California.

“An interesting thing is that Kamala Harris bragged about prosecuting the Guadalajara Cartel. Which is interesting, as it dissolved in the 1980s, years before Harris became a prosecutor,” Mike Gonzalez of the Heritage Foundation wrote on Twitter.

An interesting thing is that Kamala Harris bragged about prosecuting the Guadalajara Cartel. Which is interesting, as it dissolved in the 1980s, years before Harris became a prosecutor. https://t.co/rv2PkIAirG — Mike Gonzalez (@Gundisalvus) October 17, 2024

After one of the people responded to the social media post by citing a webpage from California Attorney General Rob Bonta that stated Harris seized $5 million worth of cocaine from the cartel, Gonzalez defended his position.

“The Guadalajara cartel did cease to exist in the late 1980s. It broke up into successor cartels that did not use that name. Only California, for a bizarre reason, continued to ocassionally use the name. But most importantly, that action is NOT a prosecution,” he wrote.

Calamity, I will respond to you. The Guadalajara cartel did cease to exist in the late 1980s. It broke up into successor cartels that did not use that name. Only California, for a bizarre reason, continued to ocassionally use the name. But most importantly, that action is NOT a… — Mike Gonzalez (@Gundisalvus) October 17, 2024

Wilson Center supported Gonzalez’s claim on its website.

“The organization began to split apart in the late 1980s, due in part to the 1985 murder of U.S. DEA agent Enrique (Kiki) Camarena,” Wilson Center wrote. “Mexico’s renewed law enforcement efforts [caused by the U.S. government pressuring Mexican government], in turn, contributed to the decline of Guadalajara organization leading to numerous internal divisions.”