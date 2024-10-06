Biden-Harris Regime Quietly Amends Directive Against Assassination of Americans

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The Biden-Harris administration amended a Bush-era directive against the assassination of Americans as it pertains to law enforcement activities in intelligence collection and national security.

The Defense Department appears to have removed language asserting that “under no circumstances shall any” component or employee of the federal body “engage in, or conspire to engage in, assassination.”

This clear language appeared in the August 2007 version of the directive, which relates to the implementation of former President Ronald Reagan’s Executive Order 12333, originally signed in 1981.

On Sept. 27, 2024, the Defense Department established more vague language, stating that no department “civilian employee or member of the Armed Forces will engage in, or conspire to engage in assassination.”

The “under no circumstances” clause is notably missing, prompting many on social media to sound the alarm about the intent behind the change.

The amendment was first noted by journalist Ken Klippenstein’s page, KlipNews, which shared the news on X.

Natalie Winters, a journalist and co-host of Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast, also highlighted the change on X.

“Odd thing to change. Especially stripping the ‘under no circumstances,’” Winters commented.

Conservative news page @amuse reshared the update on its X page, crediting Winters for reporting on the change.

“With just months left in office the Biden-Harris regime decided to update the 17 year old Bush-era directive against assassin@tion of Americans,” the page, which uses uses AI and satire to report on news, wrote.

“Why would the regime feel the need to legalize killing Americans who threaten the foundations of our democracy?” the page added.

Headline USA reached out to the DoD for comment outside of business hours but did not receive a response by the 1:45 a.m. ET deadline.

This story will be updated once, and if, the federal agency provides a response.