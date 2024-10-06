Quantcast
Sunday, October 6, 2024

Biden-Harris Regime Quietly Amends Directive Against Assassination of Americans

'Why would the regime feel the need to legalize killing Americans who threaten the foundations of our democracy?...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Biden and Harris
President Joe Biden embraces Vice President Kamala Harris. / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The Biden-Harris administration amended a Bush-era directive against the assassination of Americans as it pertains to law enforcement activities in intelligence collection and national security. 

The Defense Department appears to have removed language asserting that “under no circumstances shall any” component or employee of the federal body “engage in, or conspire to engage in, assassination.” 

This clear language appeared in the August 2007 version of the directive, which relates to the implementation of former President Ronald Reagan’s Executive Order 12333, originally signed in 1981.

On Sept. 27, 2024, the Defense Department established more vague language, stating that no department “civilian employee or member of the Armed Forces will engage in, or conspire to engage in assassination.” 

The “under no circumstances” clause is notably missing, prompting many on social media to sound the alarm about the intent behind the change. 

The amendment was first noted by journalist Ken Klippenstein’s page, KlipNews, which shared the news on X.

Natalie Winters, a journalist and co-host of Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast, also highlighted the change on X.

“Odd thing to change.  Especially stripping the ‘under no circumstances,’” Winters commented. 

Conservative news page @amuse reshared the update on its X page, crediting Winters for reporting on the change. 

“With just months left in office the Biden-Harris regime decided to update the 17 year old Bush-era directive against assassin@tion of Americans,” the page, which uses uses AI and satire to report on news, wrote.

“Why would the regime feel the need to legalize killing Americans who threaten the foundations of our democracy?” the page added. 

Headline USA reached out to the DoD for comment outside of business hours but did not receive a response by the 1:45 a.m. ET deadline.  

This story will be updated once, and if, the federal agency provides a response. 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Kamala Slammed for ‘Call Her Daddy’ Podcast as Hurricane Helene Victims Rise

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com